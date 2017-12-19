The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're in the final week before Christmas Day and many people will still not yet posted their cards or presents in time to arrive for the big day.

Not to fear, there are still a few days left, depending on how much you're willing to spend on stamps or couriers.

The Royal Mail has published details on when your final days are to post a card or present in time to arrive by December 25.

(Image: Getty)

Read the full details, as reported by the Mirror .

The key dates

Wednesday, December 20 for 2nd class delivery and Royal Mail signed for 2nd class.

Thursday, December 21 for 1st class, Royal Mail signed for 1st Class and Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed.

Friday, December 22 for Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed.

What about courier services?

The deadlines for couriers vary, so here are the key dates for some of the most popular firms:

(Image: Getty)

Collect+ : This one's a lot more cautious than other couriers with today, December 19, their last date for standard delivery (two working days).

DHL : The postal company has announced its last UK date as Thursday, December 21 this year.

Hermes : Every parcel entering the Hermes network by 23.59 on Thursday, December 21, and bearing a UK mainland address, will have a least one delivery attempt made - otherwise Hermes will refund the delivery charge