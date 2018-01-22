Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Mail sits down with one of Derbyshire fire service's community safety officers in Swadlincote to talk about how householders can safeguard their homes as technology increases potential hazards.

Kate McLaughlin, who has worked for the fire service for 11 years, is one of just 14 CSOs in Derbyshire and her main aim is to provide advice on keeping people safe in their homes.

She makes frequent checks on homes in South Derbyshire, ensuring that the frail, elderly and vulnerable have working smoke alarms, uncluttered hallways and do not have overloaded plug sockets.

Kate says that while much of the job is still the same, the most frequent causes of fire have changed as a result of the spread of technology.

This includes children having more devices at their disposal and in their bedrooms, and homes frequently having overloaded plug sockets, with too many appliances plugged in.

In recent years, she says that off-brand phones and e-cigarette chargers are top of the tree for fire hazards.

Kate, born and raised in Swadlincote, said real Christmas trees were not a major risk and never listed as such - but older and faulty lights often posed hazards.

But open flames are still chief among household risks, she warned.

Kate said: "My main task is to carry out safe and well checks in people's homes, this can be fall risk assessment, smoke alarm checks, and I can refer people on to other groups and charities if I feel they may benefit from their services.

"There is a lot of work and support with other agencies, often CSOs like me are the first people to assess hazards in people's homes and can see the signs - we are also often the only person that vulnerable residents may have seen that day, or even that week - so there is a big social factor to it all.

"I have winter rescue packs that I can also give out to people, which would include items such as hot water bottles and blankets.

"When the temperatures are as cold as they have been the vulnerable are most in danger - and can be at risk from hypothermia.

"Over half of fires caused in the home are linked to cooking, with plenty of fires in the kitchen.

"The other main causes are smoking - we'll always be on the lookout for signs of this - open candles, old Christmas lights and overloaded sockets."

Hoarding is one of the most dangerous risks in a home, warns Kate, which can cause fires to spread faster, and have a knock-on effect on surrounding homes, especially in rows of terraces.

The fire service can warn the neighbours of hoarders so that they are aware of the potential risk - and their locations are often marked so that firefighters can be better prepared for potential blazes.

Kate began her work in the fire service as a station administrator 11 years ago, and has been a community safety officer for nine years - first in Derby before returning to Swadlincote.

Comparing the differences between the two areas, she says South Derbyshire communities are more isolated due to the sparse layouts of smaller towns and villages.

She says that often some of these areas also have older housing, which may not be as safe from fire, have steeper stairs or retain less heat.

Meanwhile in the Derby area, people may be isolated due to language barriers, she warned.

She says the most vulnerable are the over-65s, people with young children and especially children younger than eight.

Kate took the job as CSO because she was eager to have a hands-on role keeping the community safe.

She said: "There are a lot more vulnerable people, isolated pockets of rural communities; to restrict this we make sure to team up with other agencies, find their nearest police community support officer (PCSO) and other support organisations.

"The most common issue is reduced mobility, which often cannot be planned for and comes out of the blue, but this issue has risen due to our ageing population.

"But it is not just about fire safety, we play a huge part in taking a holistic look at how people are living, and we can't and don't do this in isolation, especially due to funding cuts, we must make even more of an effort to team up with others.

"We used to go out to anywhere we were needed and fit people's smoke alarms, but now budget cuts are more urgent, and we just can't do that."

Kate and her fellow CSOs often fit misting systems into the homes of smokers, with their consent, which helps to decrease the risk of a fire - these set off first and then trigger a further sprinkler system.

She feels that new technology can both aid and detract from safety issues in homes.

Kate said: "People must make sure that they buy the right charger for the right device, whether this is for a phone or an e-cigarette."

Community safety officers have also been visiting schools in Derbyshire, from Year 2 through to Year 6.

Trusty fire investigation dogs Dexter and Freckle - named after popular TV cartoon characters - help to teach the pupils.

Younger pupils are taught the basic reasons for fire safety and advised to check their homes' smoke alarms, while older pupils are advised on keeping their bedrooms safe - not overloading sockets and warning against prank calls and arson.

Recalling some of the worst cases she has come across, Kate says she has seen open fires in the middle of people's living rooms, and homes with a table covered in both paper and hundreds of cigarette ends.

"It is rare to go into a home and find it completely risk-free - most people have some sort of hazard," she said.

"I'd say that we save as many lives as firefighters, because we are often on the scene before fires occur to catch the risks.

"I love the job, because I help the community every day, right on my doorstep - and working for the fire service is great, you can make a real difference and I'm so grateful.

"It does take a special kind of person to do this job, you need to use your own judgement, and you can build up a rapport with people - we aren't there to guilt-trip people into, for instance, not smoking in their homes, but if we feel we can help someone we will advise them of the risks and make them aware."

Key pieces of advice for householders are to check smoke alarms in homes and plan escape routes in case of a fire - this includes keeping hallways uncluttered.