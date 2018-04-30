The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get your sunglasses and loungers at the ready as this weekend's bank holiday in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire could be hotter than Tenerife.

Forecasters from the Weather Channel predict that temperatures could soar as high as 20C on Sunday, May 6.

However, according to Metcheck , highs of just 18C are expected in Tenerife on Sunday, so residents in the area will not need to jet off to European hotspots to get a tan.

(Image: Getty)

The heatwave is not expected to last in England, with temperatures dropping to around 16C by Wednesday, May 9.

In the run-up to the weekend, the weather will go through phases of rain, cloud and sun.

Tuesday, May 1 will see partly cloudy skies, with highs of 13C and just a 10 per cent chance of rain. This will change on Wednesday, with a 90 per cent chance of rain and highs of just 10C.

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy, with 13C and 16C highs on each day respectively.

On Saturday, it is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures shooting up to 19C, with a very low chance of rain. This is before the 20C temperatures of Sunday, which should be a mostly sunny day.

Full weekly weather check, according to the Weather Channel

Tuesday, May 1 - partly cloudy, 13C

Wednesday, May 2 - rain, 10C

Thursday, May 3 - cloudy, 13C

Friday, May 4 - partly cloudy, 16C

Saturday, May 5 - partly cloudy, 19C

Sunday, May 6 - mostly sunny, 20C

Monday, May 7 - partly cloudy, 19C