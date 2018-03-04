The video will start in 8 Cancel

Forecasters predict the 'Beast from the East' is now behind us and warmer weather conditions are in store for Burton and South Derbyshire.

Heavy snow and icy conditions caused disruptions across the East Midlands over the past week with the Met Office issuing a yellow amber warning for the region until Sunday, March 4.

The warning meant drivers had to plan ahead and think about possible travel delays and the disruption of day-to-day activities.

Icy stretches meant schools were closed and train and bus services were either delayed or suspended as slippery surfaces proved too dangerous for customers and staff.

However forecasters now predict the cold snap is over and temperatures are set to rise.

On Monday, March 5, there will be light clouds and a breeze across Burton and South Derbyshire, seeing highs of 9C and lows of 4C throughout the day.

It will mostly stay cloudy throughout the day with one or two brighter spells possible, but skies will be largely cloudy, with the odd spot of rain later.

Tuesday, March 6 will also see temperatures close to average with highs of 7C and lows of a chilly 1C.

Tuesday night should be mostly dry but the following few days will have showers and a few of those may be heavy. They are also likely to turn wintry on high ground.

Rain is in store for Wednesday with light showers predicted along with highs of 7C and lows of 1C.

Light showers are set to continue into Thursday with highs of 7C and lows of 1C.

Friday will finally feel warmer with highs of 8C and lows of 6C.