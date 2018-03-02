Video Loading

Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire should prepare themselves for another day of icy conditions and snow.

Following many heavy downfalls yesterday, many schools closed across Staffordshire and Derbyshire and some bus routes had issues on the roads.

A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for both Friday and Saturday.

This indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow warnings mean people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

Ambulance service warning

East Midlands Ambulance Service has suspended its non-emergency transport service for a third day due to the conditions on the roads. It has also asked people to only phone 999 in an emergency.

Blanket of snow in Castle Gresley

Snowed in road in Castle Gresley
Snowed in road in Castle Gresley

The scene in Burton town centre from yesterday

Midland Classic buses not running

Bus service, Midland Classic, which operates buses around Burton has confirmed on their Facebook page that all services except the 7.30am route X12 will run.

The statement reads: “The roads are currently too dangerous to put buses out. We have been out and looked at some of the main roads, they are blocked / iced with the smaller roads even worse. We will review again at 7.30.

“We strongly advise you do not travel today. No school buses will be running, as all schools we serve are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience but safety comes first.”

They later added: “The 07.30 route X12 will run. This will return from Lichfield on arrival.

“Remaining services will be reviewed at 08.00 - we are going out to look at roads again now.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

This is the hour-by-hour forecast according to the Met Office for today.

7am, -3C, 10% chance of snow

8am, -3C, 10% chance of snow

9am, -2C, 10% chance of snow

10am, -2C, 10% chance of snow

11am, -2C, 10% chance of snow

12pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow

1pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow

2pm, -2C, 20% chance of snow

3pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

4pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

5pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

6pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

7pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow

8pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

9pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

10pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow

11pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow