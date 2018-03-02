Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire should prepare themselves for another day of icy conditions and snow.
Following many heavy downfalls yesterday, many schools closed across Staffordshire and Derbyshire and some bus routes had issues on the roads.
A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for both Friday and Saturday.
This indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.
Specifically, yellow warnings mean people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.
The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.
Ambulance service warning
East Midlands Ambulance Service has suspended its non-emergency transport service for a third day due to the conditions on the roads. It has also asked people to only phone 999 in an emergency.
Blanket of snow in Castle Gresley
The scene in Burton town centre from yesterday
Midland Classic buses not running
Bus service, Midland Classic, which operates buses around Burton has confirmed on their Facebook page that all services except the 7.30am route X12 will run.
The statement reads: “The roads are currently too dangerous to put buses out. We have been out and looked at some of the main roads, they are blocked / iced with the smaller roads even worse. We will review again at 7.30.
“We strongly advise you do not travel today. No school buses will be running, as all schools we serve are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience but safety comes first.”
They later added: “The 07.30 route X12 will run. This will return from Lichfield on arrival.
“Remaining services will be reviewed at 08.00 - we are going out to look at roads again now.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
This is the hour-by-hour forecast according to the Met Office for today.
7am, -3C, 10% chance of snow
8am, -3C, 10% chance of snow
9am, -2C, 10% chance of snow
10am, -2C, 10% chance of snow
11am, -2C, 10% chance of snow
12pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow
1pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow
2pm, -2C, 20% chance of snow
3pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
4pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
5pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
6pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
7pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow
8pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
9pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
10pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow
11pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow