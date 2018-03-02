Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire should prepare themselves for another day of icy conditions and snow.

Following many heavy downfalls yesterday, many schools closed across Staffordshire and Derbyshire and some bus routes had issues on the roads.

A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for both Friday and Saturday.

This indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow warnings mean people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

