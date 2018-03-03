Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire should prepare themselves for another day of icy conditions.
Following many heavy downfalls during the week, many schools closed across Staffordshire and Derbyshire and some bus routes had issues on the roads.
A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office and has continued into Saturday, March 3.
East Staffordshire bin collections halted due to risk of refuse lorries skidding on ice
Yellow warnings mean people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.
The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.
The latest from the Met Office
East Midlands Airport fully operational
East Midlands Airport has announced it is now fully operational following days of heavy snowfall.
08:00 - East Midlands Airport is currently fully operational. We’ll be continuously following the #beastfromtheeast this weekend! So FOLLOW us for the latest information and real-time advice on travel in snowy conditions.
Our readers enjoying the snow!
Gritters work through the night
Burton & District Sunday Football League postpone games
Leicestershire Police on heading out in icy conditions
East Midlands Ambulance Service issues advice
How to drive in icy weather
Breakdown cover provider Green Flag has revealed its top tips on driving in icy weather.
- Check your speed and use gentle driver inputs - even if the roads have been gritted they’re likely to be slippery.
- Give more warning than usual to other drivers - when turning, stopping or changing lane.
- Keep plenty of distance between cars - you never know when you’ll hit an icy patch. If you pass the same landmarks as the car in front of you within three seconds, you’re following too closely.
- Check whether your car has ABS anti-lock brakes. In the unlikely event that it doesn’t, pump the brake pedal slowly to prevent the wheels locking up and skidding.
- Be extra-wary of black ice. It’s an invisible danger that can catch out even the most careful driver.
- Approach corners at a steady speed, in as low a gear as possible. Don’t touch the clutch unless it’s absolutely necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.
- Make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts.
- Ensure you’re familiar with your car’s ventilation system to prevent windows from steaming up. Air conditioning will keep windows free from mist and condensation.
Midland classic suspend bus service
Midland Classic has suspended its bus service due to icy conditions.
Due to the freezing weather conditions last night we will not be sending any buses out this morning. We apologise for this decision and are reviewing this on a hourly basis.
Please keep an eye on our website/social media for any updates, obviously if conditions improve then we will try to run a basic service
Hour-by-hour forecast
This is the hour-by-hour forecast according to the Met Office for today.
9am, -1C, 60% chance of snow
10am, 0C, 60% chance of snow
11am, 0c, 10% chance of clouds
12pm, 0C, 20% chance of fog
1pm, 0C, 20% chance of fog
2pm, 1C, 10% chance of mist
3pm, 1C, 10% chance of clouds
4pm, 1C, 10% chance of clouds
5pm, 1C, 10% chance of clouds
6pm, 1C, 10% chance of clouds
7pm, 1C, 10% chance of clouds
8pm, 1C, 50% chance of snow
9pm, 1C, 20% chance of clouds
10pm, 1C, 20% chance of clouds
11pm, 1C, 50% chance of snow