You may think you've seen it all, but unless you work at an auction house - chances are you don't realise just how quirky life can be when it comes to unusual finds.

Seeing the weird and wonderful is part of everyday life at Etwall's Hansons Auctioneers. In fact, it's not unusual to come across something you never even knew existed.

And now the team at Hansons, in Heage Lane, have revealed seven of their quirkiest finds – including artificial limbs for parrots, Hitler's knobbly knees and crumbs from Queen Victoria's wedding cake.

The smallest dog in the world?

Hansons staff couldn't quite believe their eyes when this walked through the door and, to this day, they still say they argue over whether it was a real dog or not.

It's a 19th century miniature taxidermist-type model of a dog in landscape, sitting pretty in an ebonised glass case.

It went under the hammer in Hansons' Decorative Arts and Glass Auction in 2015 and sold for £2,600. Are staff barking mad to think a dog this small actually existed? You decide.

Hitler's knobbly knees

This rare photo of Adolf Hitler came under the hammer in the March Militaria auction and shows the German leader wearing shorts and displaying his knobbly knees.

He later banned images like this and stopped his official photographer taking pictures of him in Lederhosen because he feared ridicule over his knobbly knees.

The picture was taken long before Hitler became the German Fuhrer. In the early propaganda shot, Hitler wanted to look like a peasant to be seen as one of the people.

Once in power, that was not the right image at all! The picture sold for £150 from an estimate of £50.

Crumbs from Queen Victoria's wedding cake

The original Victoria sponge - a slice from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's wedding cake - sold for more than 20 times its low estimate of £30 to £50 to £760 in April, 2016.

The cake, which was discovered in a chest, was wrapped in a small parcel of parchment, inscribed, folded and sealed twice, first with a green seal, then overlayed with a large red wax seal.

The parcel was said to belong to Robert Sayer, who served as a lieutenant aboard HMS Victory. The original cake weighed 300lb, measured three yards in circumference and cost more than £100.

Artificial limbs for parrots

A box of Parriclaw artificial limbs for parrots, made by Parrifoot Ltd of Wolverhampton, turned up in the February 2018 auctions.

They were hidden in a miscellaneous bag which also contained a wooden Lapland reindeer and sledge, antlers, water buffalo and an owl picture.

But it was the parrot 'limbs' that staff say they couldn't get over. Made out of wood, they each had a name including Eagle Executive, Bouncing Budgie and Long John Silver. Someone bagged a bargain because the lot sold for £12.

Court wig made for MP 200 years ago

Like many quirky finds, this horsehair wig, dating back to around 1800, turned up in a miscellaneous box being unpacked at Hansons' saleroom.

It came complete with its original storage case inscribed with the owner's name, G H Anson.

Sir George Anson, of Rushall Hall, Staffordshire, lived from 1769-1849.

As well as being a former Lichfield MP, he was popular with Queen Victoria being appointed a groom of the bedchamber to Prince Albert in 1840. The wig sailed past its £100 to £150 estimate to sell for £520.

Lawrence of Arabia's sandals

They certainly look well worn and ready for desert life and when you found out who the owner was everything fell into place.

These leather sandals, guessed to be a size 9, were worn by Lawrence of Arabia around a century ago and were found tucked away in a Waitrose carrier bag.

Lawrence of Arabia is one of Britain's most iconic figures, a man who played a key role in world history and inspired one of the most famous films ever made.

Part of a small collection of items linked to the great man, the lot sold in December, 2017 for £2,600.

The weirdest rock star trousers ever?

These are musician Babydaddy's 'legs' from the Scissor Sisters' 2007 Brits Awards performance.

The legs were by Zaldy - Zaldy Goco - a Filipino American costume designer who came up with the clothes for Michael Jackson's This Is It tour, Lady Gaga's Monster Ball Tour and Britney Spears's Femme Fatale Tour.

He was also head designer for Gwen Stefani's fashion line L.A.M.B and received two Emmy nominations, winning one in 2017 for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming due to his work on RuPaul's Drag Race. Despite all this pedigree, the funky trousers failed to sell.

No matter how quirky your item may be, Hansons' valuers would love to see it.

Bring the treasures from your attics to free valuations days on Wednesdays, from 5pm to 7pm, Fridays, from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays, from 9am to noon.