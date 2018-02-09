Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An animal charity is calling for mandatory licensing of airguns after it received 4,500 calls about attacks on animals in just five years – with the West Midlands the worst-affected region.

The latest figures show that the highest number of calls to the RSPCA reporting airgun attacks on animals came from the West Midlands, with 54 incidents reported in 2017. There were 27 attacks reported in Staffordshire and 11 in Derbyshire.

Laws governing the use of air weapons in the UK are currently being reviewed following the death in Suffolk of 13-year-old Ben Wragge in May 2016 after he was accidentally shot with an air weapon.

In Scotland and Wales, owners have to be licenced.

Simon Davies, Staffordshire chief inspector at the RSPCA, said: "The review around the regulation of air weapons is welcomed by the RSPCA and we hope our submission to the government will help demonstrate the scale of calls to us every year and remind the government it is important to protect animals as well as people.

"It is heartbreaking that such a tragic incident has sparked this review and our thoughts go out to Benjamin's family and friends, but we hope that any future regulation of these weapons in England and Wales will better protect people and animals.

"The RSPCA has long been calling for stricter controls over airguns as well as better education and explanation of the law for those buying one. Our 24-hour cruelty hotline receives hundreds of calls every year reporting airgun attacks on animals.

An airgun is a special type of gun which fires pellets using compressed air. Currently in the UK, for those 18 and over, there are no restrictions on buying an air weapon and ammunition, and they can be used wherever there is permission to shoot.

Under 18s can use an airgun under supervision on private premises with permission from the owner.

Inspector Davies said: "Animals can suffer horrendous injuries and often die as a result of airgun attacks and these weapons are potentially extremely dangerous for people as well."

The highest number of calls to the RSPCA about air gun attacks in 2017 came from the West Midlands, Kent and Greater London.

1. West Midlands = 54

2. Kent = 51

3. Greater London = 49

4. Greater Manchester = 47

5. West Yorkshire = 46

6. Essex = 29

6. Nottinghamshire = 29

7. South Yorkshire = 28

8. Staffordshire = 27

9. Cheshire = 26

10. North Yorkshire = 24

Figures for the RSPCA's Midlands region:

County Airgun attacks reported 2017 Buckinghamshire 9 Cheshire 26 Derbyshire 11 Leicestershire 11 Merseyside 21 Northamptonshire 15 Nottinghamshire 29 Shropshire 11 Staffordshire 27 Warwickshire 9 West Midlands 54

In 2017, the RSPCA received calls alleging attacks on 519 wild birds, 341 cats, 125 wild mammals and 111 dogs, amongst others.

The penalties faced if caught deliberately using an airgun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

Legislation in Scotland and Northern Ireland requires anyone who possesses, purchases or uses an air weapon to have a licence.

Incidents in which an animal has been shot or targeted by someone using an airgun should contact the RSPCA's national cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

To support the RSPCA's work and help officers investigate animal cruelty, visit www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal.