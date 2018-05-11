The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jetting off to somewhere exotic is sure to be on this summer's 'to do' list and what could be better with £1,000 worth of Thomas Cook gift vouchers to help you on your way?

Pick up tomorrow's Burton Mail, Monday, May 14, to find out how you can enter the token collect competition.

You will need to collect 10 out of the 12 numbered tokens which will be printed in the paper until Saturday, May 26, attached them to an entry form.

The competition will be run across the Burton Mail, Derby Telegraph, Leicester Mercury and Nottingham Post, with all entries pooled and picked from these.

Closing date for entries will be Monday, June 4, 2018 and the winner will be notified within 14 working days of the competition closing.

Terms and condition do apply so check out the website at www.burtonmail.co.uk for more details