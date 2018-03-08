The video will start in 8 Cancel

WhatsApp users throughout Burton and South Derbyshire are being warned about a new scam which promises its victims free Adidas trainers - but could lead to identity theft or fraud.

In a message being circulated on the instant messaging app, recipients are being promised one of 3,000 pairs of trainers for free - in exchange for completing a survey.

The message reads: "Adidas is giving away 3,000 Free Pair of Shoes to celebrate its 93rd anniversary. Get your free shoes at: Adidas.com/shoes’.ils."

But online users have been warned that the advert is false - and those who click on the link could expose themselves to the risk of fraud or identity theft.

In a statement, the sports giant issued a warning to users over the suspicious message.

"We are aware of the WhatsApp message that is currently circulating claiming that Adidas is giving away free footwear and would like to caution the public about believing this, as it is definitely a hoax."

On Twitter, a number of users have also been in touch with Adidas to verify the offer - sparking warnings from the sportswear group that it is not a genuine promotion.

Replying to one of the tweets, Adidas UK said: "Thank you for flagging. That giveaway is not affiliated with Adidas."

Be scam aware - how to protect yourself

Do not assume anyone who's sent you an email or text message – or has called your phone or left you a voicemail message – is who they say they are.

If a phone call or voicemail, email or text message asks you to make a payment, log in to an online account or offers you a deal, be cautious.

If in doubt, check it's genuine by asking the company itself. Never call numbers or follow links provided in suspicious emails; find the official website or customer support number using a separate browser and search engine.

Spot the signs

Their spelling, grammar, graphic design or image quality is poor quality. They may use odd 'spe11lings' or 'cApiTals' in the email subject to fool your spam filter.

If they know your email address but not your name, it'll begin with something like 'To our valued customer,' or 'Dear...' followed by your email address.

The website or email address does not look right; authentic website addresses are usually short and do not use irrelevant words or phrases. Businesses and organisations do not use web-based addresses such as Gmail or Yahoo.

To report an incident and receive a police crime reference number, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use its online fraud reporting tool .