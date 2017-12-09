The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Land Registry analysis of property ownership by companies and public bodies across East Staffordshire has revealed Trent and Dove Housing as the largest portfolio holder.

Data released for the first time by the Land Registry has revealed a league table of the UK-based companies and public bodies which own property across East Staffordshire.

The data covers all properties except those owned by private individuals, foreign-owned companies, charities and trusts.

In East Staffordshire, Burton-based Trent and Dove Housing owns the largest number of sites, with 638 plots in total, mostly made up of flats and houses across the area. It’s joined by Sanctuary Housing Association, with 43 plots.

Utilities companies also own infrastructure around the area, including 319 plots belonging to Western Power Distribution (East Midlands), mostly electricity sub-stations, as well as 75 sites owned by Severn Trent Water Limited, mostly pumping stations. Highways England Company Limited owns 295 plots.

Councils are also major property owners - Staffordshire County Council owns at least 267 sites, including offices and plots offering public services, while East Staffordshire Borough Council has 239 plots.

(Image: Getty)

The Duchy of Lancaster owns 221 sites across the area, while British Gypsum Limited owns 64. There are 25 sites owned by Marston's Pubs Limited and 21 by Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Limited.

While the database doesn't contain the prices paid for every property, it does contain figures for some.

Of those, the most expensive listed in the area is the National Distribution Centre, in Fourth Avenue, Centrum One Hundred, Burton, which cost Burton Estates Limited £33.4 million.

This is followed by B&Q Plc, in Wellington Road, Burton, which cost £13.7 million and is owned by Nottingham City Council, and Shobnall Maltings, in Wellington Road, Burton, which cost £7 million and is owned by Soufflet Malt UK Limited.

Top 10 property owners

Proprietor - number of sites

Trent and Dove Housing - 638

Western Power Distribution (East Midlands) - 319

Highways England Company Limited - 295

Staffordshire County Council - 267

East Staffordshire Borough Council - 239

Duchy of Lancaster - 221

Heart of England Housing Association limited - 114

Severn Trent Water - 75

British Gypsum Limited - 64

British Telecommunications - 51