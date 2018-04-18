Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 50 suspected cannabis plants have been seized during a police raid at a property in Burton.

The plants were discovered in the upstairs rooms of a property in the Wyggeston Street area on Monday, April 16, following information given to police from members of the public.

Police officers say nobody was in the address at the time and their investigation is on-going.

PC Sam Mott said: "The cost of equipment used to cultivate the plants would run into hundreds of pounds.

"We will now have the location forensically examined and make enquires to establish who is responsible for the suspected grow.

"We are committed to tackling drug crime in our communities and will continue to take positive action against those who engage in such activity.

"If you have any concerns or suspicions about drugs in your community please call 101 or speak to your local PCSO - or you can leave the information anonymously by calling the free Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111."