Dramatic photos have revealed widespread flooding problems across Burton and South Derbyshire.
Newton Solney, Repton and Rolleston-on-Dove are among the villages heavily affected as river levels rise dramatically.
Flood warnings have been issued for residents, and residents in Burnside, Rolleston, have been warned properties may be prone to flooding.
Flooding is causing major disruption across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire this afternoon.
Drivers are being cautioned to drive with care after heavy rainfall led to flooding across much of the region, causing congestion as vehicles struggle to pass on the roads.
The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst.
According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12.
Trent Barton is unable to serve Rolleston
Rain predicted to stop at midnight tonight
The Met Office predicts the rain will stop at midnight tonight.
A burst drain now causing problems further up Station Road, in Rolleston, towards the A38.
Motorist Gill Watson has been driving through the floods on the A514.
She said: “We could see some cars were getting through with care and as we were in a Suzuki jeep we attempted it safely. The Ingleby road is okay and Swarkestone causeway. It’s not the river so much ..it’s run off from the field added to by the snow melting.”
Rolleston pensioner blocking vents to stop water coming under floorboards
Pensioner Bob Webb lives in Station Road, Rolleston, and says the water is likely to bubble up through his floorboards. He says he is trying to block the air vents to stop the water going underneath the floor.
He said “We’ve been here 39 years and this is the fourth or fifth time it’s happened. The Environment Agency Did a huge survey last July to see if they could stop it but absolutely nothing has happened.
“It seems to rundown hill from Craythorne Lane and find the lowest point. You’d think somebody somewhere could do something. It’s always the talking, never the action.”
River levels have risen quickly on the Rolleston Brook today in response to heavy rain through the morning. Property flooding is now possible in Rolleston, particularly the Burnside area. Motorists are urged to take care in this area as river levels may be deep and fast flowing. Rain is forecast to move away through tonight and dry weather is forecast for tomorrow.
Motorists should avoid Newton Solney heading from Burton
