Dramatic photos have revealed widespread flooding problems across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Newton Solney, Repton and Rolleston-on-Dove are among the villages heavily affected as river levels rise dramatically.

Flood warnings have been issued for residents, and residents in Burnside, Rolleston, have been warned properties may be prone to flooding.

Flooding Station Road,Rolleston, March 12, 2018

Flooding is causing major disruption across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire this afternoon.

Drivers are being cautioned to drive with care after heavy rainfall led to flooding across much of the region, causing congestion as vehicles struggle to pass on the roads.

The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12.

River levels over the last five days at Rolleston Brook

Trent Barton is unable to serve Rolleston

Burst drain in Rolleston

Burst drain in Station Street, Rolleston

Rain predicted to stop at midnight tonight

The Met Office predicts the rain will stop at midnight tonight.

Flooding in Rolleston

Burst drains causing further problems in Rolleston

A burst drain now causing problems further up Station Road, in Rolleston, towards the A38.

Motorist Gill Watson has been driving through the floods on the A514.

She said: “We could see some cars were getting through with care and as we were in a Suzuki jeep we attempted it safely. The Ingleby road is okay and Swarkestone causeway. It’s not the river so much ..it’s run off from the field added to by the snow melting.”

Rolleston pensioner blocking vents to stop water coming under floorboards

Pensioner Bob Webb lives in Station Road, Rolleston, and says the water is likely to bubble up through his floorboards. He says he is trying to block the air vents to stop the water going underneath the floor.

He said “We’ve been here 39 years and this is the fourth or fifth time it’s happened. The Environment Agency Did a huge survey last July to see if they could stop it but absolutely nothing has happened.

“It seems to rundown hill from Craythorne Lane and find the lowest point. You’d think somebody somewhere could do something. It’s always the talking, never the action.”

Rolleston is experiencing major flooding

The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst. According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12. Jane Bucknall, parish councillor for Rolleston on Dove, said: “If drivers can possibly avoid the area that would be incredibly useful for local residents who suffer from flooding. “As the cars drive through they create a bower wave as though a boat was going down a river and that just might be enough to tipple over into someone’s front door.”

Warnings in Rolleston following torrential rain

River levels have risen quickly on the Rolleston Brook today in response to heavy rain through the morning. Property flooding is now possible in Rolleston, particularly the Burnside area. Motorists are urged to take care in this area as river levels may be deep and fast flowing. Rain is forecast to move away through tonight and dry weather is forecast for tomorrow.

Motorists should avoid Newton Solney heading from Burton

Flood warnings at Rolleston

Residents are being warned of flooding in Rolleston

More flooding near John of Rolleston School

