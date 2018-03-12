Dramatic photos have revealed widespread flooding problems across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Newton Solney, Repton and Rolleston-on-Dove are among the villages heavily affected as river levels rise dramatically.

Flood warnings have been issued for residents, and residents in Burnside, Rolleston, have been warned properties may be prone to flooding.

Flooding is causing major disruption across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire this afternoon.

Drivers are being cautioned to drive with care after heavy rainfall led to flooding across much of the region, causing congestion as vehicles struggle to pass on the roads.

The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12.