As the temperatures plummet across Burton and South Derbyshire, parents have stressed their concerns that while many schools were closed yesterday, plenty are not today.

Their main worry rests on widespread ice after the weekend's snowfall.

On Monday, December 11, nearly 50 schools were closed across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire due to the inclement weather.

However, many of the head teachers and governors at these schools announced that this would not be the case today, Tuesday.

As a result parents have been making their way to school with their children.

With many pavements completely un-gritted, parents across the region say that they are having to risk their children's safety by either walking in the road or slipping on black ice.

They say that their children's main walkways to school are now "like ice rinks"

Many concerned parents feel that if schools were closed as a result of heavy snow, they should have been shut ahead of predictions of ice and temperatures as low as -7°C.

Julie Matthews, from Swadlincote, as among these concerned parents.

She said: "I don't understand why the schools were closed today but open tomorrow.

"Fresh snow is far less hazardous than black ice and with temperatures already below -5°C the school run is going to be treacherous in the morning.

"Madness."

She joked: "Aren't you learning about engineering and gravity when you’re building a snow man?"

Meanwhile, worried mother-of-three Jade Walsh said that she couldn't risk walking her little ones and pushing a pram on the school run due to slippery pavements.

Rachel Cridland, from Swadlincote, said that her children's schools were too far to walk to and could not get her car off the road they live on.

She said: "I'm going to play it by ear.

"Not sure we can get car off our hill and my daughter's (age six) school is 30+ minute walk on a good day, and my sons (age 11) is further.

"I'm not convinced we will get there to be honest."

Childminder Tara Rice said that her 11-year-old daughter lives too far from her school to walk, and she would not be able to accompany her because she'll be working, looking after three other youngsters.

She said: "My daughter, aged 11 will have a 1/2hr walk to and from school on her own as I'm a childminder and will have three toddlers so can’t walk with her.

"We live on a hill and my husband got stuck at the bottom when he came home from work so there's no way I'm driving, especially with three babies that aren't mine."

Michelle Powell is among those saying that if parents feel it is too dangerous to make the slippery trip, they should avoid the school run and keep their children at home.

"At the end of the day even if the school is open, the school is not responsible for your safety nor your child's on the school run, if you do not think it is safe you don’t take them.

"Yes they won't have 100 per cent attendance but does that really matter if you and they are safe, if something happened on the school run and they couldn't attend school their attendance wouldn't be 100 per cent anyway."

Lynsey Hornsby said that, just like businesses, schools cannot come to a standstill due to bad weather.

She said: "My children are going.

"If they stayed at home they would be playing out in it anyway!

"Businesses have to be run - we can't bring everything to a standstill for a second day running."

Several parents say that they would be keeping their children off due to the "lethal" and "ice rink" footpaths.

Sarah Mannion says that the school her children attend advised parents not to attempt the journey if they felt it was too dangerous.

Shelby Taylor said that her child's nursery remains closed today, Tuesday, December 12, while 25 schools in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire which were closed yesterday reopened.

She said she could not risk the school run while she is pregnant. Shelby, from Swadlincote, said: "My boys' nursery is shut today because of cold temperatures.

"Even if it wasn't I don’t think I would have sent them.

"It is not good sliding on this ice, eight months pregnant with a three-year-old and one-year-old walking."

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.