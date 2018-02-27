Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow has been falling in Burton and East Staffordshire today, Tuesday, February 27, with flurries expected to continue throughout the week.

Most of country has been hit by snow - some worst than others - as the 'Beast from the East', hit. There has been an early morning dusting of snow in Burton and south Derbyshire before the first downpour saw two inches of snow fall in 30 minutes in Burton town centre, at around 11.30am.

Huge swathes of the country, including the Midlands, is subject to an amber weather warning. An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of bad weather, which could potentially disrupt plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property.

The Beast from the East is so named because the freezing weather front has come from Russia, in the east, and will see many parts of the country be hit by snow and sub-zero temperatures throughout this week.

Temperatures for the day fluctuated between freezing and -3C - and forecasters are expecting to get even colder, with temperatures set to drop to -6C tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly cloudy, according to the Weather Channel, with highs of 0C and lows of -6C, with a possibility of more snow showers, say forecasters.

A similar picture is expected on Thursday, March 1, with windy and cloudy weather throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to increase, with lows of -2C.

As temperatures plummeted across the region, Staffordshire and Derbyshire county councils sending gritting teams out to improve the conditions of roads.

Throughout Monday, February 26, gritters were out ahead of the big freeze to ensure the roads were passable.

But motorists are being reminded to be cautious even where roads have been gritted due to icy conditions.

Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said today, Tuesday, February 27: "Our gritting teams have been well prepared for this week's forecasted weather and were out overnight and throughout today in anticipation of more severe conditions.

"The snow and ice will bring some hazardous driving conditions and so we would again ask people to take extra care when they are out and about and allow additional time for their journey.

"We have nine weather stations across the county telling us what the weather is doing at a local level so we know when the gritters need to roll out."

Elsewhere in the country, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that three people died in a crash just after 6am this morning.

Highways England meanwhile, said the M20 in Kent had become blocked in the eastbound direction between junctions 8 and 9 by a number of stranded lorries, while roads around Harrogate and Craven were described as 'treacherous' by North Yorkshire Police.

Southern regions of the country saw up to seven inches of snowfall overnight.

In the Weald district of Kent, snow fell at a rate of more than an inch per hour while the amber weather warning was in place.

Driving warning from the RAC

Driving in the snow can be a tricky task to handle. With snow, and the resulting ice, playing havoc as tyres trek across them.

Despite the adverse conditions caused by the 'Beast from the East', many of us will still need to head outside, whether it be to get to work or something else.

To help tackle this, the RAC has issued a 15 point guide of tips for anybody trying to drive in winter weather, courtesy of our sister title, the Derby Telegraph .

They are: