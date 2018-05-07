The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton and East Staffordshire residents are being urged to sign up to a new borough council e-billing scheme for bills including council tax payments and be in with the chance of winning £250.

The new online service run by East Staffordshire Borough Council is a secure one which allows people, businesses and landlords in the borough to view bills, balances and payments for housing benefits and council tax, as well as e-billing, said a spokesman.

Accounts can be created to access information on council tax, housing benefit, landlords and business rates.

Leader of the council Councillor Richard Grosvenor said: "At just the click of a button our residents can view their council tax bill, balance and payments, view their housing benefit and council tax support payments and receive bills electronically."

Now, anyone signing to the scheme could win £250 by signing up and registering for e-billing before midnight on Saturday, June 31.

One lucky winner will be selected for the prize, which can be presented either as a cheque or taken from the council tax bill.