The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wine and dine evening is on its way to the Pirelli Stadium to help raise funds for Burton Albion Community Trust.

The community trust is the football club's charity arm, delivering more than 40 different projects every week, including programmes targeted at health and well-being through sport.

A gala fund-raising dinner is now to be held in the Albion Suite on Friday, April 20 from 7pm until midnight to support the trust.

The evening will include a three-course meal, with choices such as ham hock terrine, chicken supreme and asparagus, wild mushroom and courgette risotto.

Matt Hancock, the head of community at Burton Albion Community Trust, said: "Our aim is to use the powerful tool of football and the brand of Burton Albion to inspire and engage and to make a difference to the community.

"We couldn't do any of that without our supporters, sponsors and partners and you all make a massive contribution.

"Hopefully you can join us for what will be a great evening and a chance to help us continue this great work."

A cabaret will be performed by one-man show Tony Wallace, whose mix of 'clean and clever' comedy is described as perfect for a family atmosphere.

Tickets are priced at £35 for the evening, with a lounge suit or party dress code in place. Anybody interested in attending should contact Burton Albion Community Trust on 01283 246207.