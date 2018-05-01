Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13-year-old Burton schoolgirl made a birthday wish with a difference and has raised almost £250 for charity after her aunt nearly died from Sepsis five years ago.

Millie Hopper celebrated her 13th birthday on Thursday, April 26, but rather than asking for the latest phone or computer game, she surprised her family with her "selfless" act.

The pupil at Abbot Beyne School, Winshill, stunned her family and friends by deciding to organise the fund-raising page on her Facebook account and donating the money to the UK Sepsis Trust.

On her birthday, she revealed she had raised £240 by setting up the online page.

Millie's big sister, Molly Webb, 25, says the whole family was proud of her for her selfless decision.

She said: "She's only 13, but she is doing this amazing selfless act.

"She didn't even tell us about it, she set up a Facebook page and decided that is what she wanted for her birthday, so it came as a huge shock.

"Wanting to do something so selfless is incredible - especially at her age. It was actually quite emotional when we found out about it. We are all so proud of her."

The Sepsis charity is close to the family as the sisters' auntie, Mandy Baxter, contracted the potentially fatal disease shortly after giving birth to her son, Joseph, in 2013.

The condition made her so poorly that she had to be put into a medically-induced coma, and couldn't spend time with her newborn son.

Although Mandy has since made a full recovery, the family have all clubbed together to raise funds for the charity, which works to raise awareness and support people who have contracted sepsis and their families.

Molly, who lives in Tutbury and owns a salon in Winshill, said: "After she gave birth, she started to contract sepsis.

"She recovered fully and is completely fine now. Joseph is now five as well and he's a great little boy!

"We have all done things to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust since it happened. It's one of the UK's biggest killers and each year it kills more people than breast cancer but a lot of people don't know how big a killer it is."

She is still accepting donations and anybody who wants to donate can do so by visiting: www.facebook.com/donate/2037218396489808/

What is sepsis?

Sepsis can be triggered by an infection in any part of the body. The most common sites of infection leading to sepsis are the lungs, urinary tract, tummy (abdomen) and pelvis.

Sepsis may develop when you're already in hospital. For example, you're more likely to develop sepsis if:

you've recently had surgery

you've had a urinary catheter fitted

you have to stay in hospital for a long time

People at risk

Everybody is potentially at risk of developing sepsis from minor infections. However, some people are more vulnerable, including people who:

have a medical condition that weakens their immune system – such as HIV or Leukaemia

are receiving medical treatment that weakens their immune system – such as chemotherapy or long-term steroids

are very young or very old

are pregnant

have a long-term health condition – such as diabetes

have just had surgery, or have wounds or injuries as a result of an accident

are on mechanical ventilation – where a machine is used to help you breathe

have drips or catheters attached to their skin

are genetically prone to infections

Sepsis is a particular risk for people already in hospital because of another serious illness.

Bacterial infections that can be caught in hospital, such as MRSA, tend to be more serious, as these bacteria have often developed a resistance to many commonly used antibiotics.