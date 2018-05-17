Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Winshill couple who were told by friends 'it'll never last' are celebrating their 60th anniversary - and claim that laughter every day has helped them reach the milestone.

Brian and Gillian Wood will celebrate their diamond anniversary on Thursday, May 17, having got married on that date in 1958 at St Mary's Catholic Church, in Balance Street, Uttoxeter.

The pair both grew up, met and got married in Uttoxeter before moving to Burton in 1966.

They moved to Winshill because Brian, now 83, got a job at the old Lloyd's steel foundry in the town.

He would go on to work there for years before setting up his own injection moulding design company in Milton Street, Burton, called IMD Services.

Gillian, now 81, worked at TSB bank in Burton and moved to the town as she was about to give birth to the second of their three children, Julie Patrick, who now lives in Branston with her partner Brian Cowley with their two children.

The couple also had two sons, Nigel Wood, 54, who lives in Tunbridge Wells with his wife Helenka Wood, and Stephen Wood, who is married to Rebecca and lives in Church Gresley.

When the pair first got together, Brian was in the army and went to serve in Germany. It was on his return that the couple continued their relationship.

Also at around the same time, their close friends would say: "What, you two - it'll never last," according to their daughter, Julie.

All three children now have two children of their own.

Brian has been a keen golfer at Burton-on-Trent Golf Club, in Bretby for many years before slowing down in recent years as he grew older - but he still plays occasionally.

Both are keen members of St Joseph's Parish Church, in Mount Street, Winshill, attending every week, with Gillian helping with the flowers and collections.

To mark the 60-year anniversary, their three children organised a surprise party at The Pavilion at Branston Golf and Country Club, in Burton Road.

Neighbours, relatives and members of the various clubs and groups in which they are involved turned up, with 50 people present on Sunday, May 13.

Their daughter, Julie Patrick said: "They are hilarious. My dad always says the secret to their marriage is that they laugh every day and argue most days as well. They're got such a good sense of humour.

"It's amazing how many people's lives they have touched and were there on Sunday.

"They were absolutely taken aback. Branston Pavilion were fantastic, they helped us organise and set it all up. They didn't know what was happening at all.

"We moved mountains to get everyone there. It was lovely to get everyone together for a nice event, not a sad one."

As a special present, they even received a telegram of congratulations from the Queen, which has been framed with a picture, organised by their daughter, Julie.

What else happened in 1958?

Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna were all born in the Great Lakes region within two months of each other in 1958.

In America, the Explorer 1 satellite was launched in January, the first US satellite launch.

It was also the year of the Munich air disaster when British European Airways Flight 609 crashed on its third attempt to take off from a slush-covered runway at Munich-Riem Airport, West Germany.

On the plane was the Manchester United football team. Of the 44 people on the aircraft, 21 died as a result of the crash.

It was also the year that the very first Carry On film, Carry On Sergeant, was released and the first episode of Blue Peter aired.