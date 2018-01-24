Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters from a Winshill school have been reliving the past and looking forward to the future - thanks to stimulating projects at Burton Library.

Hundreds of pupils from Tower View Primary School in Vancouver Drive were invited to the town's library last week to find out more about life on the Western Front during the First World War and to celebrate the forthcoming Chinese New Year.

Children as young as seven took part in a variety of activities which saw them learn about the traditional festivities for the Chinese celebrations on February 16, all of which were linked to the national curriculum.

Headteacher Andrew Ridout said learning at the town’s library was a "great opportunity" for the children to discover new perspectives in a new environment.

He said: "We come down to the library quite a lot and it is very good and the children really enjoy it. We have done dinosaur days and traditional tales in the past but this visit focused on Chinese New Year which the children have been learning about at school.

"Chinese New Year is a nice story and each character has different attributes, plus the children really like the animals and the bright colours and the dragons.

"We have learned that most of the pupils involved were born in the year of the tiger and they have also learned how to say Happy New Year in Chinese. It has been great fun."

When they weren’t listening to stories about dragons, the youngsters were invited to view a new exhibition currently at the library and showcases the story of Staffordshire’s home front during the First World War.

A digital exhibition ‘14’ tells mothers’ tales of sons joining the Western Front, farmers staying behind to support the war effort and the work of thousands of women in munitions factories.

The exhibition, which will tour the county’s libraries, is made up of live and archive footage and animation through a series of fourteen short films inspired by poems written by Staffordshire’s former Poet Laureate, Tom Wyre.

Liz Gardener, stock services and activities officer at Burton Library, said: "Libraries are typically meant to be quiet places but I think the noisier the better and we love having the classes of children in.

"The First World War is something they don’t do a lot of at school and to introduce them to that gives them more of an understanding of the events that took place all those years ago.

"The exhibition is interactive so it is something that they can explore themselves and they can receive it in a way that works for them; it is a different way to engage them.

"Although it was designed for the secondary age group it seems to work really well with the younger ones and the emotions conveyed are something they can access and easily understand - concepts like going away to war and not coming back."

Tom Wyre was Staffordshire’s Poet Laureate from 2013 to 2014 and was commissioned to write 18 poems about the Great War and life on the home front.

Tom said: "I was delighted to be asked to produce the poems originally as part of the county’s plans to commemorate the Great War. The videos and animation have really brought the poems to life. Feedback on the exhibition has been very positive too, with the poems continuing to connect with people on many levels, both emotionally and intellectually."

Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said: "14 is a fascinating exhibition and collection of poems and short films that give a real insight into both the home front in Staffordshire and the battlefronts during the Great War.

"The exhibition and website have been incredibly popular since they first launched and that's why it’s taking to the road once again. It is just one of many fantastic projects that are helping us understand more about the county’s important role during the conflict, while paying tribute to honour those who lost their lives in the war. If you haven’t already seen it this is a perfect opportunity to catch it when it visits a library near you."

14 was commissioned by Staffordshire County Council’s Libraries and Arts Service in partnership with the Archives and Heritage Service. The films were created by Emmy Award winners Junction 15, with Animation, Stop Motion Animation and Puppet Making students from Staffordshire University.

It will end at Burton Library on February 13 and will then be showcased at Barton Library from February 13 until March 20.

What is the story behind Chinese New Year?

The Chinese New Year has been associated with the Chinese Zodiac since the Spring Autumn Period (771 to 476 BC).

The Chinese Zodiac runs on a cycle of 12 years, with each year being named after an animal. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. People are said to hold similar personality traits to the animal named after the year they were born.

2018 will be the Chinese Year of the Dog (the dog is seen as a symbol of loyalty and honesty); following on from 2017's year of the Rooster, 2016’s year of the Monkey, 2015’s year of the Sheep, 2014’s year of the Horse and 2013’s year of the Snake.

What are the typical Chinese New year traditions?

Traditions differ, but the main message of Chinese New Year is for families to come together and wish each other peace and prosperity for the year ahead. On Chinese New Year’s Eve, families will gather together for the ‘family reunion dinner’ and gifts are exchanged.

One Chinese New Year tradition involves the older generation handing out red pockets (Hong Bao) filled with lucky money. These pockets are usually handed out to children or adults that are not married.

Throughout the Chinese New Year celebrations the colour red, a symbol of good luck and prosperity, plays an important part. Red decorations and lanterns are prominent in the streets, homes and offices throughout the celebrations.

The less enjoyable side of the customs is cleaning - sweeping is meant to rid the house of evil spirits, but families put away brooms on Chinese New Year’s Day to ensure they don’t accidentally sweep away good luck too.

How do you say Happy New Year in Chinese?

Kung Hei Fat Choi (gōng xǐ fā cái) is a traditional Chinese New Year greeting meaning "Congratulations and best wishes for a prosperous New Year! Happy New Year."