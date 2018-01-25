Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charitable staff at the Co-op have donated coats to Burton YMCA to help people without a home or shelter over the festive period.

Central England Co-op bought 25 coats from Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children, to give to the YMCA and help people most in need of care over Christmas and the New Year.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said the company had leapt at the chance to help several charitable causes.

She said: "We have really pushed our campaign to help those in need this Christmas, and when the opportunity arose to do more through Newlife, we started organising the distribution straightaway."

Chief executive of Burton's YMCA, Paul Laffey, said the donations would make a "real impact" for people who would otherwise go without.

He told the Burton Mail: "It is absolutely fantastic.

"It's cold weather out there at the moment and this is really good news.

"Each and every one of these coats will go to someone in the coming weeks through churches in Burton, and will support people on the street at night.

"To donate this now is very appropriate.

"Our huge thanks go to the Co-op for being so generous and especially for donating coats at this time of year."

A total of £38,472 was raised from the YMCA's sleepout this year at the Pirelli Stadium and in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church in November.

The YMCA in Burton was one of four charities to take part in the Burton Mail's Feed our Families campaign, and has done since its inception in 2014.

The charity has reported a 30 per cent rise in demand for the emergency food parcels handed out to people in need, with a record 1,293 food packages handed out.

Food parcels from the Burton YMCA has served 1,724 people, including 377 children and 202 families.

A typical food parcel from the YMCA includes one litre of UHT milk, 25g coffee, 40 tea bags, 25g sugar, 175g of cereal, a tin of meat, potatoes, tomatoes, spaghetti, fruit, custard, cold meat and fish, a bag of pasta, a jar of pasta sauce, 500g of rice, packets of savoury pasta and noodles and a packet of biscuits.

It will also include two tins of vegetables, two tins of baked beans and two tins of soup.

Additional treats will be added if available, such as jars of jam, packets of crisps, bars of chocolates, bottles of drinks and bottles of sauce.