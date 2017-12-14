Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a Labrador dog who nearly died after losing 10 kilogrammes of weight in just four months has been banned for life from keeping animals.

Leah Prince, 42, of Bridge Close, Church Gresley, was sentenced at Derby Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 7.

She pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to her black Labrador called Roxy.

The court was told that Roxy had been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) earlier this year, and as a result of the illness, had lost 10kgs in just four months.

Nicola Johnson, an inspector from the RSPCA, said: "Roxy was unable to digest food properly because of the IBS, which would have left her in a lot of pain most days.

"She dropped weight very quickly and became weaker and weaker. All of her rib bones could be seen. It was obvious she was not a well dog."

Roxy was taken to a vet by Prince, where she was diagnosed with IBS, but was not taken back to the vets again to receive an offer of surgery to help treat the condition.

Inspector Johnson said: "Instead, Prince went on the internet and searched for ways to treat it herself.

"She believed that eventually she would find the right food for Roxy, but in the meantime Roxy was drastically losing weight.

"She was eating food which would come straight out again – she just wasn't able to digest it properly. This went on for four months, during which time Roxy had been left to suffer.

"If veterinary advice had been taken at the outset, she would not have lost so much weight and become so weak."

The RSPCA was contacted by a member of the public after concerns were raised about the dog's welfare and health.

Prince was handed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 costs, on top of a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

Inspector Johnson added: "I took Roxy to a vet and we weighed her in at 13kg, which is far below the 25kg a female Labrador should weigh.

"Her road to recovery was a long one and she was so poorly that we nearly lost her a couple of times. It really was touch and go.

"I'd like to give a huge thanks to the staff at the RSPCA's Burton branch, and staff at Springwood Vets and Swadlincote's vets for their part in saving Roxy's life. Without them she might not be here today.

"The most important thing is that Roxy now has a diet which suits her and she is an active dog.

"The good news is that Roxy has been happily re-homed with a lovely family, and she is a very happy dog today.

"There is a very important message behind this, and that is that if your pet is sick, you need to seek veterinary advice for them. Not doing so could lead them to suffer more, like poor Roxy did."