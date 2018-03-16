Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and her pet cat were rescued from a house fire in Winshill after a blaze broke out last night, Thursday, March 15.

Emergency services were called to Blenheim Close at 9.45pm after the woman raised the alarm, with fire crews from Burton, Barton under Needwood and Tutbury attending.

The woman, who lives in the house, was woken by her smoke alarms and went downstairs to find the curtains in the lounge on fire. She attempted to use water to put out the blaze but was unsuccessful, said a fire service spokesman.

The woman was taken to Queen's Hospital in Burton as a precaution, but is not believed to have suffered any significant injuries.

A fire investigation found the blaze was caused by tea light candles which were left burning on the window sill when the resident went to bed.

(Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "We sent three fire crews to Winshill after being told there was a house fire in a residential street.

"When firefighters arrived, the fire was confined to the bottom floor but had caused significant damage to the house.

"We rescued one woman and a cat from the building and the woman was taken to Queen's Hospital as a precautionary measure."

Dez Stoddart, the fire investigation officer, said: "This was a severe fire which has caused significant damage to the property. The resident was very lucky she wasn't seriously injured when trying to tackle the fire as this could so easily have been the case. We always tell residents not to try and deal with a fire themselves, the safest thing to do is to Get Out Stay Out, and call us.

"When investigating this incident it was clear that several tea lights had been left burning on the window sill without a protective base. We urge residents to always ensure candles are out before going to bed or leaving your home

"Thankfully this property had working smoke alarms which alerted the lady to the fire at the earliest opportunity, which highlights just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home."