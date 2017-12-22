Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton woman had to pay thousands of pounds on plane tickets to get home from a holiday after discovering her Britain's Got Talent dog Freddie went missing.

Lynne Land, 51, arrived in New York at around noon on Thursday, December 21, on a dream trip to celebrate her daughter's 21st birthday.

But shortly after stepping off the plane, she received the heartbreaking news that her pooch, Freddie, had gone missing back home in Walton.

The dog lover said: "We landed at around lunchtime yesterday and after I got off the plane, I turned my phone on and saw the message that he had gone missing. I almost fainted.

"I am sick to death with worry; my dogs are my world."

Freddie went missing at around 9am on Thursday morning when he was being walked at Catton Hall in Walton. He is believed to have run away from the dog walker who had him.

The black toy poodle is microchipped and is wearing a collar with his name, address and contact details for the family on.

There have been numerous reported sightings of him but no-one has managed to catch him and bring him safely home yet.

Lynne has tried to contact air liner Virgin Atlantic to get a flight back to the UK, but was told that her tickets could not be exchanged, meaning that she has now had to fork out to buy four flights to the UK for tonight, Friday, December 22.

She added: "How could we enjoy our holiday knowing that Freddie is missing? We need to find him; he's just our little darling boy."

Freddie is no ordinary dog; he and Lynne's other dog, Mojo, rose to fame after appearing on ITV's Britian's Got Talent and receiving four yes's from judges on the top TV talent show Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

The pups drove around in a toy sports car together, almost running over hosts Ant and Dec, after Mojo performed dances and tricks and even played a tune on her tiny piano.

But now Lynne says she is "sick to death with worry" after her pet went missing. She has told how she even received a cruel hoax call, telling her that her pooch was dead.

She has warned that members of the public should not approach Freddie as he is a very nervous dog anyway and is likely to be panicking if he is on his own.

Experts advise that to catch a lost dog, you should use non-threatening body language and sure, soft movements as to not scare the pet.

It is also important to build trust, which can be done by throwing a treat toward the animal.

It is advised that anyone wanting to help a lost animal should not chase, shout or whistle at them and should not attempt to grab the dog unless they are 100 per cent confident you will succeed.

Anyone who spots or finds Freddie can contact the police on the non-emergency number 101.