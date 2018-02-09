The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are currently at the scene of a collision in Burton involving a car and a woman in a electric wheelchair.

Officers were called to the scene at Horninglow Road at the junction for Victoria Crescent at around 5.20pm.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "There has been a collision on Horninglow Road this evening between a vehicle and a lady in a motorised wheel chair.

"We were in attendance as well as an ambulance and she is being cared for by paramedics who are dealing with her injuries."

An eye witness said the woman in the electric wheelchair was outside Bargain Buys when the incident happened.

"Police and ambulance were both in attendance and I think they have taken her to hospital now."