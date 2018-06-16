Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who was sexually assaulted in a horrific attack while on holiday has opened up about how the traumatic experience changed her life.

Tracey Hardie has told how dealing with the incident has given her the determination and strength to help other victims in her job as a Burton charity boss.

Tracey, 49, was enjoying a holiday when she was sexually assaulted by someone in the resort.

She said: "I was on holiday with my then husband and on the second night of our stay, my husband was ill and went to bed earlier than me.

"I was making my way back to our room when I was attacked in the hotel.

"I can say with certainty that mine was a particularly unusual situation as I knew his identity but he was still a stranger to me - usually people know their attackers."

At the time Tracey turned to helplines, including Rape Crisis Scotland for support.

She said: "It is a time of your life that you can almost barely remember in some ways but they were incredible and got me to believe what happened was not my fault and that my reactions were normal.

"One thing their support did make me realise is that it was perhaps more than I thought it was.

"Without their help I might not have realised the significance of the attack. It was an unusual and pretty serious attack but I tried to block it out. It was a terrifying ordeal.

"It shattered my world and it shattered my faith in trusting people as well because for me it was more or less a stranger attack.

"However, the helplines and my friends and family helped me realise I was minimising what happened, which was my way of coping and I wasn't being entirely honest with myself.

"I think as human beings we have memory loss around such traumas and block them out. We just can't come to terms with it, not without support."

The attack changed Tracey's life in many ways and after her marriage failed, she left her old life in Scotland behind to help victims of rape and sexual abuse in Burton at a service called Sarac.

Sarac, (Sexual Abuse and Rape Advice Centre) offers clients advice and support on issues around rape and sexual abuse.

Tracey said: "Because the helplines were so helpful to me I went along and did some volunteering with them.

"Although I was with my husband when the attack happened, we had already negotiated that we were splitting up although nothing was certain as to when.

"I think that came about 12 months later. So during that time I was looking at jobs and I was not entirely sure if I would stay in Scotland.

"A post in Burton appeared for a manager at Sarac and I decided to apply. I got an interview and I travelled from Scotland down to Burton and stayed in a bed and breakfast in Ashby Road.

"I got the job, packed up my life in Scotland and I made my roots here in the town."

Tracey, who lives in East Staffordshire, said her work a chief executive of Sarac can be challenging and upsetting, but taking the job at the charity was the "best thing she ever did".

She said: "It was a challenge for me taking the role on because I was moving from Scotland back to England, but for something I was passionate about. The move was worthwhile and looking back it was the best thing I ever did.

"I was recently-divorced, in a strange area, I knew nobody, had a change of career and I was still going through the recovery.

"I was still reeling and recovering from the attack and it was such a change in my life at the time but six years down the line I know it has been the making of me - even the incident itself has played a part in making me who I am today."

For Tracey, it was the love and support of her friends who helped her get to where she is today and she now uses her own experience to advise other victims.

She said: "We work with people who suffer with or have suffered with child abuse, some of which we are working with as adults, so their experience is entirely different to mine.

"I know from experience that you need that specialist input because nobody really quite understands this area like those who have been through it.

"However, my experience does not tend to come up with clients because their journeys are likely to be completely different to mine.

"I think somehow though, like a sixth sense, I am so concrete that without having to share my experiences I have no doubts or anxieties on their behalf and that seems to translate to them and gives them confidence to open up to me and my team.

"The client has to be very trusting and will tell us their worst nightmares so it is our job to be that safe haven for them to do that.

"We have to be that one and only person that is strong enough and has the understanding so that they feel confident that we can take it and we are resilient enough to hear it and empathise.

"This agency is very knowledgeable and specialist in this area.

"Some people can't handle the information and when victims talk to friends and family they do not get the reactions and support they require.

"There are also lots of rape myths and victim blame out there which may put victims off reporting their experiences."

While Tracey admits that she used to struggle to turn off from her job at first, she said the way she helps others is "addictive".

She said: "Initially I couldn't turn off. After a day talking to victims I would find it hard to stop thinking about my clients but with the help of training and effective supervision I have managed to find a good balance.

"We have a supervisor on hand and she is the person I go to to make sure my mental health is stable and grounded.

"She makes sure I am fit to work with the clients and she is a phenomenon and a real inspiration to me. As a result of that I have come a long way.

"Personally, I have gone through the stages where you are a bit overwhelmed by what you are hearing and what people have gone through to the next phase where I have trained myself to have what I term a professional detachment so that that doesn't overwhelm me because then that wouldn't help the client.

"I know that I carry a big weight of responsibility and if it wasn't for that passion and commitment then I just couldn't do it.

"Despite the challenges the job is extremely rewarding and slightly addictive in its nature because it is constant. I don't know what hat I am wearing from one hour to the next but I thrive in that and the good we do far outweighs the bad."

For Tracey, the demand for the service is growing and she said she is so lucky to have such a dedicated team of experts.

She said: "It is incredibly hard work but we deliver such high quality services and that is all thanks to the team I have got around me.

"We try to help as many people as possible so we offer each client 12 sessions, one a week for 12 weeks. It is very important to recognise the different stages and I always say the best way to approach it is like layers of an onion.

"Some may feel like they have dealt with the trauma and then a year later they are having to confront a different aspect of their experience but it is our job to give them the coping mechanisms to get them through.

"What fuels my passion is the clients and their need which I am obviously really in touch with but perhaps even more than that I want to make this a success for the people that have put their faith and trust in me.

"They drive me because everybody that gets involved here does it out of the goodness of their heart – we do have paid staff but we mainly function through volunteers and there are times when people have invested risk and trust in me to make sure we can get where we are.

"That gives me so much pride because, as much as the finances are the essential thing to make sure we can keep going, what is really important is how many lives we change.

"I am so lucky to have always had incredibly good staff who go over and above in terms of time and passion."

Tracey, who is also studying in her second year for a masters in psychotherapy and counselling at Derby University, said she will always be on her own journey, but it helps to have an input in other people's recovery.

She said: "The attack is something I will always have to deal with and throughout that journey you have to have your own individual counselling.

"I provide counselling, I accept counselling and I am aware of the enormous benefits it brings to a person and the strength it gives; it helps you understand your own behaviour and thoughts in a way nothing else can.

"The most important thing that I want to say is that I couldn't have done this without the support of others."

For Tracey, the future is bright as she is currently getting ready to embark on a new role within the charity, which she said is going from strength to strength.

She said: "We make it seem serene but I can assure you that there are funding and all these other issues; it has been a lot of hard work but we seem to be doing really well.

At the moment more than 50 per cent of referrals we get are self-referrals which I take as a good sign. The rest come from the police, GPs, schools and social services.

"Up until this point my role has been very hands-on and I have literally underpinned everything that happens here, creating systems to make sure that we are effective and doing the best we can but I am currently going through a transition because I am handing over to new manager Amanda.

"This new phase is like another job so I can be out and about networking in Burton more and building more relationships with stakeholders to secure our future because funding is becoming harder and harder to achieve."

Tracey said she does not see herself as an inspiration but she wants to do all she can to help women who may be going through sexual abuse.

She said: "I believe wholeheartedly that when terrible things happen it is about finding the strength to move forward but I wasn't always like that; in fact that is what the whole experience has given me and in some ways that is priceless.

"My belief is that actually you can get stronger as a result of having to go through life's turmoils, no matter how extreme, and that is wonderful because we can give that confidence to the clients and it comes from the heart so they know that it is genuine and they have faith in us then to help us get through."

Sarac is a charity based in Burton offering free, independent and one-to-one emotional support, information and advice for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Its specialist support is for males and females who are 11 years of age or older and have been affected at any time in their lives.

Anyone who could benefit from their services can call the confidential helpline on 01283 517185.