A Burton woman left devastated when she lost a 40-year-old gold and diamond ring in a supermarket has "had her faith in humanity restored" after a generous stranger handed it in.

Pat Burns, of Winshill, was out shopping at Aldi in Horninglow last month when she was distracted trying on a pair of gloves - when she got home she realised she was missing a treasure she had kept for four decades.

She said: "I went shopping for four or five items and ended up spending £96, there was lots of Christmas stuff around and I got distracted by some really nice gloves. After trying them on, putting them back and paying up I headed home. It wasn’t until I got there that I realised I was missing my ring.

"I was absolutely devastated. I bought it for myself while away on holiday 40 years ago and it was a special memento that has been on my finger ever since.

"It is very unusual-looking and beautiful - gold with a row of diamonds in it and I was thinking there is no chance nowadays for that to be handed in. I was nearly in tears when I realised. I know it is a terrible thing to say but I honestly did not ever expect to see it again."

After Pat’s son convinced her to return to the store two days later, she was delighted to learn that someone had found the ring and handed it in in the hope it would be returned to its owner.

She said: "I was really upset about it and my son persuaded me to go back down there and see if by any chance it was still in the glove.

"It wasn’t but I asked the staff if anything had been in and they were really helpful and said they would check for me. Next thing I know the manager is coming out and slipping it back on my finger. It was unbelievable. I was absolutely thrilled."

Pat said the lovely gesture "restored her faith in humanity" and she would like to issue a very public heartfelt thank-you to the stranger responsible.

She said: "In all my excitement I forgot to ask if the person who gave it in left a name and an address so I could thank them and then I thought the Burton Mail could help. I would really like to say thank-you for their honesty; it means so much to me.

"There are always so many terrible stories in the news and we forget to recognise the goodness in people; that should not go unnoticed.

"This time of year you see the goodness in people. I was so pleased and hopefully I can get across my appreciation so whoever it is that was so kind to hand it in knows how grateful I am and how much it means to me."