Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workmen are still putting the final touches to repairs at St Peter's Bridge - nearly a month after it re-opened to traffic.

The busy town bridge opened early on November 10, bringing eleven weeks of misery and long tailbacks to an end for thousands of drivers.

But Burton people who have spotted workmen still working on the site have been swiftly reassured that no further closure is imminent.

Staffordshire County Council has revealed that work is still underway on the bearings underneath the bridge deck. This will have no effect at all on the traffic or pedestrians wanting to head across the bridge.

St Peter's Bridge was closed on August 29 to allow urgent repair work to be carried out to replace rusted bearings - and was reopened three weeks ahead of schedule.

The work was necessary to ensure a weight restriction did not have to be imposed, which would have prevented heavy goods vehicles from using it.

The repairs were part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter's Bridge and Burton Bridge in the town. It has involved bearing replacement, ensuring HGVs and buses can continue to access the town over the bridge in the future. Waterproofing and resurfacing has also taken place.

(Image: Shiela Rostata)

Staffordshire County Council said that without these vital improvements lorries and buses would not have been able to use the bridge by 2019 - and it would eventually have had to be closed permanently.

The essential repairs of the bridge had originally been due for completion by the end of November, but hard work by the project leaders had brought the reopening forward, Staffordshire County Council subsequently confirmed.

Mark Deaville, the county council's cabinet member with overall responsibility for the scheme, said: "Thanks to some efficient management of the project and a spell of good weather we have managed to bring forward the opening by nearly three weeks.

"This repair work has been complex and it was vital that we carried it out as soon as we knew we had received the funding from the Government.

"We'd again like to thank people and businesses for their patience while this essential work was carried out. We will continue to spread the message that Burton is very much open for business."

(Image: Shiela Rostata)

When will Burton Bridge be repaired?

Residents may be celebrating the re-opening of St Peter's Bridge but there are more traffic frustrations to come when Burton Bridge closes next year.

Burton Bridge will be repaired next summer after Staffordshire County Council held a consultation with people and businesses to ask when they wanted the work to be carried out.

A lengthy closure of Burton Bridge is due to take place in the summer holidays after previous plans to carry out the work in the New Year sparked fury, it has been confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council sought permission from the government to move the date of the works after the near three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge caused chaos.

(Image: Shiela Rostata)

After being granted permission to postpone the repairs, the council called on the people and businesses of Burton to have their say on when the work on Burton Bridge should take place.

The county council was overwhelmed by the number of calls and has confirmed that the second phase of the Burton Gateway works will now take place later next year.

People can find out more about the scheme and sign up for updates at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/burtonbridges