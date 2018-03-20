Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill mum jumped in the car with her lovable son to star in an Internet video sensation which attracted three million views - and raised awareness of World Down's Syndrome Day.

Emma Pointon-lee, of Somerset Road, joined mums from across the country to produce a video entitled 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome, highlighting Down's syndrome. Her five-year-old son Jenson, who attends Violet Way Academy, has the condition.

The video, released in time for World Down's Syndrome Day on Wednesday, March 21, was produced after members of the Facebook group Designer Genes, for parents of children with Down's syndrome born in 2013 and 2014, saw a Singing Hands carpool karaoke video featuring Makaton, a simplified form of British Sign Language.

It is designed to assist the hearing of people with learning or communication difficulties by using signs and symbols alongside speech.

They hit on an idea to replicate the video with other mums and their young children who also have an extra chromosome.

The song used in the video is the multiplatinum soundtrack to the Twilight films - A Thousand Years, by Christina Perri. Very soon more than 50 mums had filmed themselves in their cars, and uploaded the results, portraying invaluable messages about disability, diversity and inclusion.

Within 24 hours of the first draft being posted in secret it already had 1,500 views sharing positive messages and dispelling myths about the condition.

Mrs Pointon-lee, 41, a mother of four, said: "It means so much to us as we want to put across that they are a child first and have Down's syndrome second as people refer to our children as Down's kids. My son is called Jenson and should be known as that.

"This is about raising positive awareness of Down's syndrome as when you tell people about your child everyone just says sorry all the time. It is not all doom and gloom, they are really happy children.

"Jenson has his off days like everyone else but most of the time he is chilled out. He is no different to anyone else and that is what we are trying to put out there.

"It was all very negative at the hospital and they were saying he won't be able to talk and other things but he has proved them all wrong. It is nice to be able to get a positive message out.

"I got involved in the project through the Designer Genes group when the idea was put out about doing a carpool karaoke.

"We all gave it a go and released it for World Down's Syndrome Day and it has now had three million views on YouTube.

"Give the video a watch and you will be surprised. It is really happy and heartwarming. Makaton is a simplified version of sign language that we have been teaching Jenson since he was six months old and he can sign quite a bit.

"He was born deaf and so he had to learn it but he has some hearing now as he has aids and he is starting to say a few words which is good. He doesn't miss a trick though, he is so bright."

In an attempt to avoid copyright issues the group contacted the original artist, Christina Perri, on Twitter via her husband Paul Costabile. Within an hour, the LA-based couple were declaring their heartfelt support for the idea, pledging the support of their multi-million social media following and waiving any copyright claim to the music.

Paul said he was a lifelong advocate of children with special needs, in particular Down's Syndrome, and had produced the film "More Alike Than Different" with his sister for World Down Syndrome Day in 2015.