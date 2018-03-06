Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marmite lovers are being given the chance to own what will be akin to the Holy Grail for lovers of the brown nectar - their very one 18-carat gold jar of the stuff.

The world’s most expensive jar of Marmite is worth an eye-watering £1,500. The one-off gold version is almost twice as a large as the usual glass jars and weighs in at a hefty 498 grams - and of course it contains the Burton-produced yeast spread.

It has been created by Unilever which made the spread at its Wellington Road factory – and you could be in with a chance of winning it.

The makers iconic spread, which has the well-known catchline - love it, or hate it, has created the one-off luxury item in honour of its Marmite loving fans. It comes following recent research from one of the UK’s leading genetics labs, DNAFit. The study unveiled that Brits are genetically pre-disposed to loving or hating Marmite.

Dipped in 18ct gold, the gold plated jar weighs in at a whopping 498g and is said to be worth an eye watering £1,500, by independent valuators, Boningtons Auctioneers.

Engraved to replicate the style of the famous 250g glass jar, Marmite will be giving away the coveted item to one lucky fan.

Those who are keen to get their hands on the golden wonder will need to download the augmented reality treasure hunt app, Snatch, for a chance to win. There, they will get an exclusive augmented reality experience. Augmented reality is a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world using technology like mobile phones or tablets. It has been compared to the recent craze of Pokemon Go in which characters appear on smartphone screen at certain locations to be captured by the gamers.

Free to download and play, Snatch works by using a player’s smartphone location paired with augmented reality to transform their surroundings into an interactive playground. Players compete to capture parcels and claim real prizes, such as jars of Marmite, hidden within this virtual world.

Marmite was signed up by Unilever as one of the app's first partners and following a six-figure investment has acquired a minority share in the start-up.

As well as the Golden Marmite jar, there are also 1,000 Marmite jars with a gold-plated lid to be won, which are available now until Saturday, February 11.

The jars with the gold-plated lid are available from now until February 28, Marmite will be selling a limited-edition jar topped with an 18ct gold-plated lid, developed with Engravers Guild of London. Available to purchase at social.marmite.co.uk, the made-to-order jar, in which you can add your name to a jar, is on sale for £145.

Visit the GooglePlay or Apple store to download the Snatch app and start exploring your maps for the chance to win.

Marmite facts

1) Marmite was established in 1902 in Burton by accident. A German scientist named Justus Liebig began experimenting with brewer’s yeast in the 1880s. It was turned into a spread in Burton in 1902, when the Marmite Food Company Limited was formed.

2. The word ‘Marmite’ is actually French for ‘casserole dish’. The dish found on the logo of every jar is actually a "Marmite" – the French cooking pot it is named after. La Marmite Dieppoise is a type of fish stew, which originated in Dieppe.

3. The recipe has remained unchanged in its 113 year history. Marmite’s manufacturers have stuck to the traditional yeast paste and, despite the spread dividing opinion. It is made from concentrated brewer’s yeast, salt, spices and celery. The Marmite colours and graphics have also largely remained the same for more than 100 years.

4) Marmite is made from yeast extract, a by-product of beer brewing, perfect for making its home in the brewing town of Burton.

5. Marmite isn’t just spread on toast. Marmite is used all over the world and can be used to flavour hot meals, as well as a spread – in Malaysia it is used to season congee, a type of rice porridge, and seafood. Marmite has found its way into homeware, and you can even buy a Marmite egg this Easter.

6. Despite the recipe remaining unchanged, there have been some unusual experiments. The limited edition Marmite Guinness in 2007 was the most successful Marmite special edition ever. There has also been a Champagne flavour in time for Valentine’s Day in 2008.

7. Marmite can be good for you. Marmite is rich in vitamin B complex, is a source of folic acid and has historically been used for remedial purposes. This is why it is often said that Marmite has health benefits. During the war, Marmite was given as rations to the troops and the vitamins kept them fighting fit. In the 1930s, English scientist Lucy Wills found that the folic acid in Marmite could be used to treat anaemia. However, critics have raised concerns have been raised over the high salt content of Marmite.

8. Marmite isn’t just popular in the UK – it’s loved by many in New Zealand too. In 2012, panic ensued after earthquake damage to a factory in Christchurch halted production of Marmite, crippling supply chains nationwide. Supermarket shelves were stripped bare and store cupboards emptied. Consumers started panic buying, hoarding secret supplies and auctioning half-full containers online for extortionate amounts.

9. Marmite used to be made in Vauxhall, London. As Marmite became increasingly popular, a second factory was set up in south London in 1927. The factory was closed in the 1960s.

9. Eddie Redmayne, Rolling Stones, Britney and Dido are Marmite super-fans. And there are many others across the UK. Jenny Balkham, from Seaton, Devon, recently converted her car into a giant Marmite jar.

10. On the other hand, Madonna thinks it’s vile. She said: "I would do anything for my children. For sure. Except have a Marmite sandwich," the Queen of Pop said in an interview four years ago. "My daughter's insistent that I eat one, but I won't! Vile."

11. Mosquito repellent. There are numerous stories about Marmite that are yet to be scientifically proven, one is that it is useful to repel mosquitoes.