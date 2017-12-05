Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 wrestling fans flocked to Burton - including a family of three who travelled 79 miles from Corby - to get to grips with international superstar Tyler Bate.

Bate, an English professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, wowed the crowds on his visit to Midco Toys on Burton High Street.

Bate appears on the NXT and Raw brands as part of the Cruiserweight Division. He was the winner of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.

On Tuesday, December 5, Bate, who lives in Los Angeles and originates from Dudley, visited Midco Toys to meet excited fans as an exclusive new figurine of himself was released.

Midco Toys stockroom assistant Alan Bloor said the owner of the store had met WWE officials for talks on an exclusive wrestling figurine. It eventually led to the UK champion signing up to visit and hold a meet and greet with fans.

It's the first time a famous face has visited the toy store, and Bate said he was happy to give back to the fans who had given him so much.

He said: "I'm glad that people are here and glad that people know who I am. It would've been embarrassing if I got here and there was no-one here!

"It's definitely one of the most important parts really, you put yourself in the eye of the public, and it's only fair to give back to the fans. They give you everything that you've got so it's only fair."

First in the queue at the toy store was 14-year-old Grady Ingram, along with his father, Patrick and mother Lindsay, who had travelled 79 miles from their home in Corby, Northamptonshire, to meet the wrestler.

The three travel up and down the country to similar events after youngster Grady took a shine to WWE at the age of ten and has been hooked ever since.

Mr Ingram said: "He's so excited, an absolute massive fan of wrestling. It's all he wants, all the time. It's only been since he was about ten that he's liked it, but since then that's all he is interested in.

"Everything's got to be wrestling. We travel all over the country for these signings, for him."

Grady's smile beamed as wide as the shop from the second that Bate walked through the door, a feeling shared by the 50 or so other WWE fans in waiting, who queued up the high street.

Fans could hardly hide their excitement when asked for their opinions on Bate, who said it was "cool" to see himself in figurine form.

Fifth in the queue, Tom Goodall said: "Can't believe how excited I actually feel now we’re here. We've all grown up with wrestling, we've brought the belts and just can't wait for him to get here."

About WWE and Tyler Bate

World Wrestling Entertainment is an American publicly-traded, privately-controlled entertainment company.

As in other professional wrestling promotions, WWE shows are not legitimate contests, but purely entertainment-based, featuring storyline-driven, scripted, and choreographed matches, though they often include moves that can put performers at risk of injury if not performed correctly.

Tyler Bate became the youngest single champion and youngest inaugural champion in WWE history and became one of just two wrestlers in WWE history to win a championship as a teenager, with the other being Rene Dupree.

Bate honed his craft while working as a forklift truck operator to pay the bills. Bate fought his way through four opponents in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament — including the vicious Pete Dunne in the Finals — to become history's first WWE United Kingdom Champion at age 19.