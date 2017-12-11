Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The YMCA in Burton has urged residents to spare a thought for the homeless in the cold following the downfall of snow at the weekend.

People across Burton and East Staffordshire woke up on the morning of Sunday, December 10 to scenes of a white, winter wonderland unfolding outside of their window.

But Paul Laffey, chief executive of the YMCA in Burton, says his thoughts go to those sleeping out in the cold weather.

Mr Laffey said: "The recent cold weather snap has been a reminder that we all appreciate our home comforts.

"Having a roof over our heads and food on the table are matters than can easily be taken for granted. However, for a minority that are homeless these are far away luxuries. Severe cold weather can lead to death on the streets."

To help tackle the numbers of people on the streets of Burton during the cold spell, winter shelters have been set up - 'pop-up' shelters installed to give those on the streets somewhere dry and safe to sleep on nights from December until March.

The shelter operates at St Paul's Parish Church Hall, next to Burton Town Hall, and opened its doors for the first time this year on Saturday, December 2. The project is being supported by Burton Churches and the YMCA.

Mr Laffey continued: "This is why the YMCA has been working closely with Burton churches and local businesses to open a winter shelter. We are thrilled that this facility is now available at St Paul's Church Hall, next to the town hall from 8pm to 8am seven nights a week up until the end of March 2018.

"If a member of the public sees a homeless person out in this cold weather in East Staffordshire, they can ring 0800 130 3415. Experienced staff from the YMCA Outreach team will visit the location and make an assessment of the homeless person's needs.

"It's our aim to get people off the streets as quickly as possible."