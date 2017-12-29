Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a mixed bag of Christmas results for Burton Albion Football Club so far.

But with two wins from the last three matches, the Brewers could well claim another former Premier League scalp at the weekend.

Tomorrow they welcome Norwich City to the Pirelli in the Championship clash - and they currently sit above the drop zone after their good results.

Saturday's match will be the last fixture of the year for the Brewers and could continue a resurgence as their recent results have seen them ease out of the relegation spots into 21st place, giving them a better chance of beating the drop.

Following their face-off against the Canaries tomorrow, the Brewers kick-off 2018 with an away fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, January 1.

And to give the team the best chance, they still need you to go along an support them.

The team and the manager Nigel Clough say the fans getting behind the team will make all the difference.

We need you to get behind the players and roar them home so Albion can make it a third historic season in the second tier of English football.

A solid performance against the Owls on Saturday, December 30, along with the game against Norwich, would be just what the doctor ordered for Burton, who were a lowly Conference side just eight seasons ago.

The 1-0 win over Reading, the 500th match at Reading's Madjeski Stadium, was sealed with a cracker from the Brewers' Lloyd Dyer and proved to be an early present for Albion with back-to-back victories heading in to Christmas.

Their Boxing Day clash against Leeds United did not follow up on the heroic pre-Christmas successes, with a close-but-no-cigar performance from the Brewers, losing 2-1 after falling prey to a devastating three-minute flurry in which the Royals scored two in quick succession, despite Albion having taken the lead.

Tom Naylor had teed the Brewers up with his second goal in two games to put his team in the driving seat, but Leeds regained control and drove home with strikes from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe.

But the run of confident performances over the festive period could yet see the Brewers keep their heads above water and retain a spot in the Championship for a second season.

A win against the Owls away at Hillsborough would go some way to securing survival.

Club captain Shaun Barker told the Burton Mail that the team has a "fighting chance" to secure "another miracle".

He said the team had experienced so much since their push out of the Conference in 2009 that success is expected.

He said: "I think we're at a club that's experienced so many highs over the last few years, it becomes almost expected at this club that it achieves something, and our goal at the end of the season is to stay in the division.

"If that happens, we called it a miracle last season and it’s just as harder, if not harder this year with the second season syndrome of being in the Championship.

"Now that the prestige of being in the Championship for the first season has gone, it’s now a huge part in this season to stay together, try and pick up home wins which we've found extremely tough in the first half of the season, which was the opposite to last season.

"The support, and more importantly the belief with everyone involved with the club, the fans and all the lads believe we're going to stay up and we believe we've got enough in the team to stay in the Championship but it's never as easy as just believing; we need everyone to stay together.

"We find ourselves with a great fighting chance at the second half of the season to experience another miracle, so fingers crossed."

The loss against Leeds was the eight successive home match defeat for the Brewers, but 13-year-old Jack Stout - who runs the YouTube Channel and Twitter profile Brewers TV, following and reporting on the team's exploits for the past few years - feels that if the crowd gets behind the team and attendance rises, their Championship spot will be safe.

He said: "I think people should get behind the Brewers because they are our local team; they are family orientated.

"We've had great success over the last couple of years which saw our attendances rise.

"Yes we're not doing very well on our home turf but every bad run has to end sometime!

"When the crowd are behind the team, I believe we can get the results and stay in the Championship! COYB."