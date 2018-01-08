Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boat trips on the River Trent and a special dining experience could make Burton’s Bargates site a "flagship" entrance to the town.

You have been having your say on what you would like to see happen at the old Bargates site in Burton town centre on the edge of of the River Trent. It comes after it was revealed the mothballed site is to undergo a £20 million redevelopment.

Many welcomed the news that the site will be reused 10 years after Superbowl 2000 shut its doors to make way for a planned Tesco superstore, which was later scrapped.

But some felt planners had "missed an opportunity" to enhance the river frontage in line with similar developments seen at the marinas in Barton and Willington.

The Burton Mail recently revealed the seven-acre Bargates site, off High Street, Burton, could now be turned into 68 homes and flats, a 72 two-bedroom sheltered housing block and two shops.

The plans also include a café area with indoor and outdoor seating and views across the River Trent Washlands.

Jessup Build Develop has submitted a full planning application to East Staffordshire Borough Council for the redevelopment of the former shopping centre and bowling site.

You have been having your say on the site via social media. Here is what some of you think should happen:

Leah Wilcox praised the positioning of the sheltered accommodation in the town centre.

She said: "Good. We’re all harping on about people living longer yet many older people’s homes or villages are miles away from anything, making the elderly and their visiting families isolated.

"This is a great idea. It will bring jobs and visitors to the centre making more revenue."

Patricia Platt agreed, writing on the Burton Mail’s Facebook page: "About time something was done. Good get the old people in town so they cannot be isolated."

However, many other readers believed there should be entertainment for children on the site in place of housing.

Michael Whetton said: "Need to do something for kids to go not more houses."

While Mark Whitehead questioned why there was nothing for the younger generation in the plans, saying: "So the young don't matter anymore."

On the Burton Mail’s website, EveryonesALegend also bemoaned more housing: "You guessed it ... more housing! Burton's going to be known as the town of concrete."

Others suggested ideas which could be incorporated into the site.

Autumn36 wrote: "Why don't they just rebuild the bowling alley and build other leisure/things to do.

"If people want to do that they have to travel out. Surely having something like bowling again will encourage more people into Burton, as well as benefit Burton rather than having houses there."

Lisa Gower has fond memories of Burton’s bowling alley, saying: "It would be nice to have a dining experience looking out of the river, a bar and Pizza Hut maybe. My husband told me first time he loved me in the bowling."

Paul Salmon was simple in his request: "I don’t really mind what’s there as long as it isn’t another coffee shop."

Others believe it will only more problems for an already gridlocked town.

Another Burton Mail reader, known only as Burtonian said: "My comments strongly question the proposals of a predominantly residential development in what is an important riverside frontage site overlooking the Washlands that will be seen as a major 'flagship' entrance to the town from the historic Trent Bridge.

"Unfortunately, there is the feeling of a 'missed opportunity' and a more visionary plan to enhance the river frontage with similar developments seen at the marinas in Barton and Willington, which have been commercially successful for the area would generate leisure and recreation enjoyment by the river for the whole Burton community and visitors to the town.

"An alternative development of the site including a hotel/conference centre with terracing would be the main attraction adjacent the bridge supplemented with a mixture of bars/restaurants/ shops as a riverside frontage and promenade walk.

"Residential provision of riverside apartments; terraced housing provision (including shops/offices rental) and sheltered housing could be provided to the remainder of the site with the reinstatement of a frontage along High Street.

"Stratford-upon-Avon and Worcester make full use of their river frontage location with their historical attractions and there is no reason why Burton could not provide the industrial heritage that the nearby National Brewery Museum offer with organised rides and trips to and on the Trent at this riverside location as part of the main tourist attraction to the town.

"To see boats along the Trent once again and moored where the old Victorian Swimming Baths site stood off the Trent Bridge would encourage people to the river and Washlands recreational facilities."

Cannock-based Jessup Build Develop in Cannock will buy the land from the council if it is granted permission by the planning committee.