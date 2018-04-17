Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family, friends and members of the military turned out to pay their respects to former soldier 72-year-old Ken Pensom, who died after a long battle with cancer.

Ken's family had previously told how he had had them thinking 'he was going to live forever' after defying doctors on multiple occasions as he fought the disease.

His funeral was held at Bretby Crematorium today, Tuesday, April 17, and was packed with mourners. The lifelong Liverpool Football Club supporter was remembered, with the iconic song associated with the football club as 'You'll Never Walk Alone', by Gerry and the Pacemakers echoed through the building during the service.

Guests joined hands and sang along just as Ken, from Hartshorne, had done many times as be watched his beloved team. Ken also served with the Royal Artillery. All who attended were invited to wear Ken's regimental colours of red, blue or yellow to the service.

Music and poetry were the theme of the funeral, with three readings and a song sung by Ken's daughter Vicky Pensom, which had been specially recorded and was played aloud at the funeral.

Ken's brother, Keith, recalled many a memory he had of their time together, including playing football in the garden while they were young, and sneaking into Anfield, the home of Liverpool, to watch matches.

Keith drew laughter from guests, as he compared pictures of his brother to Tom Selleck from TV show Magmum PI, before poignantly saying, "Thank you Ken, we definitely made the right decision to go with you."

Ken had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2011, when it was detected at an annual screening session. The news was a shock to him but his family said he approached it with his 'army-barmy' spirit and took it on the chin.

Ken died on March 16, with his wife by his side. Their daughter, Vicky is still coming to terms with their loss, but she has said she is counting her blessings that her dad got to meet his first grandchild.

In honour of Ken, the flagpole which he erected in the garden at home is currently flying at half-mast.