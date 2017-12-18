Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in East Staffordshire must now cough up an average £142,000 to get onto the housing ladder, new figures show.

House prices in East Staffordshire have risen by 1.5 per cent in the last year, with the East Midlands seeing the largest regional increase at seven per cent.

The figures, released by Her Majesty's Land Registry, show that the average house price in East Staffordshire is now £173,551 as of October 2017, up from £170,994 in October 2016.

Across England the average property price is now £240,860.

Back in 1995, the earliest available figures from HM Land Registry, the average house price in East Staffordshire was £42,093.

The East Midlands saw the highest increase of the regions with seven per cent, where the average property price is now £184,544 - still lower than the national average, but higher than East Staffordshire.

Meanwhile London was the lowest increase at 2.1 per cent; however house prices in the capital are still soaring at a £481,102 average - £151,791 above the next highest regional average.

In East Staffordshire the average price of a detached house is £262,088, a semi-detached is £165,869, a terrace is £127,813 and a flat is £87,390.

These all remain lower than the national average for each bracket.

Detached house prices have risen the highest this year in East Staffordshire, at 1.96 per cent.

However, on average, for every one home you can buy in London, you could still buy 2.7 houses elsewhere.

The number of first-time buyers has risen by 1.15 per cent in the borough, with the average price for East Staffordshire residents to secure their first home now £142,344.

Last October the figure was £140,714.

However, a partner at Burton estate agents Nicholas Humphreys, Simon Smith, said that despite a rise in house prices residents can still get a good home for around the same price.

He said: "House prices have risen to a certain degree but the houses available in Burton are good, you can still get a two-bed - two-up-two-down terraced house for the same sort of price as four or five years ago.

"But in places such as Barton-under-Needwood and Rolleston on Dove, and the other periphery villages, house prices have gone up, and this is because there is more interest in these areas, whether it's for the picturesque lifestyle, or the schooling.

"However, some areas in the centre of Burton are still the same price as three, four or five years ago and for around the same sort of houses.

"People may have to set their sights on less picturesque areas, not the affluent village locations, where prices have risen.

"So prices have risen in some areas but people should still be fine finding a house."