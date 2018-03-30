Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters in Burton are getting comfy with a good book in a bid to help them get a good night's sleep.

Pupils at Anglesey Primary Academy, in Clarence Street, have launched a campaign to Bring Back Bedtime Stories after finding plenty of research to show how they not only prepare children for going to sleep but also go a long way to helping with a child's brain development and language acquisition.

With this in mind, the central theme of the school's Book Week, this week, March 26 to 29, was all about reviving the family tradition of storytelling. Teachers at the school say they recognise the huge importance of bedtime stories in children's reading development.

Chris Mills, deputy head teacher, said: "There are countless benefits to sharing a story at bedtime. Not only does it help little ones become more familiar with words, language and sounds, storytelling improves creativity and helps children to become confident and successful readers."

The school decided to act after a survey by the Oxford University Press revealed that 44 per cent of 1,000 parents of six to 11-year-olds polled said they rarely or never read with their child after their seventh birthday.

The report draws on research from the National Literacy Trust which suggested that young people who read outside class were 13 times more likely to read above the expected level for their age.

Anglesey Primary Academy engaged parents all week through after-school storytelling sessions in their school library, invited them into the classroom to join their child's class for story time and teachers also uploaded videos of themselves on Twitter reading bedtime stories.

Mr Mills said he believes that support from parents in their child's reading is key to helping them become successful readers.

He said: "There are so many distractions these days, with tablets, consoles and TV, which make it harder than ever for parents to share a story with their children, but parents are really important reading role models. Children's attitudes to reading definitely improve the more they see their parents read so we'd encourage all parents to make time for sharing a story."

