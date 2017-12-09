Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scouts from Burton roughed it for a night to learn the harsh realities of life on the streets for the homeless.

Members from the 4th Burton (Edgehill) Scout Group went out onto the streets of the town on Monday night, December 4, accompanied by their scout leaders and volunteers from Burton HOPE.

Scout leader Keith Bright has previously worked to support Burton HOPE - a small group in the town whose volunteers go out at night to meet homeless people and offer them clean, warm clothes and food wherever needed.

Leaders Keith Bright, Harry Ward and Kirsty Downie, took scouts Jamie, Jack and Rebecca on the outreach session in hopes of helping the youngsters to see what life is like on the streets.

Mr Bright said: "Three of our scouts and three leaders were out with Burton HOPE on Monday evening. I think they were all very shocked about how people actually live on the streets.

"After we had been out a while, they all started to find more and more signs that people had been living in the areas. I know a lot of people have a view that where homeless people sleep is usually very messy and there is often rubbish left everywhere, but everyone was really surprised that actually this was not the case. Everywhere we saw was really tidy and looked after.

"We wanted to give the scouts an honest view of what life is like for people who live on the streets."

Members of the scouts also took part in the YMCA Big Sleep Out at Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, November 11.

Mr Bright added: "Being young, the scouts rather enjoyed the sleep out, but they were definitely saying how cold they were a lot and we pointed out that there are people that have to sleep outside in the cold every night of the year.

"It was definitely a very rewarding experience for the five scouts we took with us to the sleep out and they have learned a lot about what it is like to be homeless."

Mr Bright is in charge of charity work at Tesco Express in the Swadlincote and Church Gresley branches and has organised food collections in the Hearthcote Road, Woodville, Common Road, Stapenhill and Stanton Road stores.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chairman of Burton Hope, John Anderson, said: "It was great to make the scout group aware of what happens in their town. The group were shown the basics of finding sleeping places and how to look at any evidence there to see how long ago the place may have been used.

"I hope they all learned something about the harsh reality of being homeless and that it encourages them to help those in need. Keith Bright has become a very good friend to Burton HOPE. I would like to think this is the start of a long relationship between Burton HOPE and Edgehill Scouts."