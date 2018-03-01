The video will start in 8 Cancel

As the Beast from the East sweeps across Burton and South Derbyshire causing chaos, more snow is due to fall and temperatures are set to feel as cold as -11C.

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place from Met Office, across the area.

The overnight snowfall and more this morning has led to severe delays for those travelling on the roads and on the trains as well as closing one runway at East Midlands Airport. Weather officials are now warning of a risk of power cuts with further snow and plummeting temperatures set to be on the way.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

11am -3C, overcast, 10% chance of snow – feels like -11C

12pm -3C, overcast, 10% chance of snow – feels like -11C

1pm -3C, overcast, 20% chance of snow – feels like -11C

2pm -3C, overcast, 20% chance of snow – feels like -10C

3pm -3C, overcast, 20% chance of snow – feels like -10C

4pm -3C, light snow, 60% chance of snow – feels like -10C

5pm -3C, light snow, 60% chance of snow – feels like -11C

6pm -3C, light snow, 60% chance of snow – feels like -11C

7pm -2C, overcast, 20% chance of snow – feels like -10C

8pm -2C, overcast, 10% chance of snow – feels like -9C

9pm -2C, overcast, 10% chance of snow – feels like -9C

10pm -2C, overcast, 10% chance of snow – feels like -9C

11pm -2C, cloudy, 10% chance of snow – feels like -9C

It's safe to say that you need to wrap up warm if you’re planning on heading out today, but the general advice from police, councils and weather officials is to only make essential trips.