The "Beast from the East" continues to blast Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire with howling gales, teeth-chattering temperatures and intense bouts of snow – and more is on the way today.

Temperatures are set to feel as low as -10C with bouts of heavy snow due to hit the area again by mid-afternoon and later this evening, according to forecasts.

Dozens of schools and roads were closed yesterday, with many routes already marked as impassable today, including the A515 Ashbourne Road in Sudbury, Hallcroft Avenue in Overseal, Rosliston Road South, Rosliston and Derby Road, Ticknall.

Many of the schools will also be closed today and road conditions are thought to have worsened in the freezing temperatures, becoming so cold that grit is almost unable to work.

Once the temperature falls as low as minus five degrees Centigrade, the grit will stop being effective and minus eight renders it completely useless.

Police, councils and NHS services are advising that only essential journeys should be made today. A yellow weather warning - which warns of snow and ice and difficult driving conditions - is in place for both today and tomorrow for the Burton area.

Some snow is expected again on Sunday but Monday is set to be clear, although temperatures will stay low early next week, remaining just above freezing.

But when is the snow set to hit today, and how cold will it get?

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

7am, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -10C

8am, -2C, 50% chance of snow, but will feel like -10C

9am, -2C, 50% chance of snow, but will feel like -10C

10am, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

11am, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

12pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

1pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

2pm, -2C, 10% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

3pm, -2C, 70% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

4pm, -3C, 80% chance of snow, but will feel like -10C

5pm, -3C, 80% chance of snow, but will feel like -10C

6pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

7pm, -2C, 20% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

8pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

9pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C

10pm, -2C, 50% chance of snow, but will feel like -8C

11pm, -2C, 60% chance of snow, but will feel like -9C