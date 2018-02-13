The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's that time of year again as Swadlincote welcomed another flippin' successful series of pancake races.

Despite the rainy weather the people of Swadlincote were not to be kept away from attending one of the community events of the year.

Marking Shrove Tuesday again, the annual races saw contests between police officers, kids and check-out assistants today, Tuesday, February 13.

Originally scheduled to take place in the Delph, the rain brought the pancake races indoors - but not out of the cold - to the Market Hall car park in nearby Midland Road.

First up was a race between four teams from Belmont Primary School, followed by the four mascot heats.

Chief of the mascots for the next year is Billy Brewer from Burton Albion, after fending off fierce competition from Rammie from Derby County, Poma Penguin from Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre, and Dragon from North West Leicestershire District Council.

Chairman of South Derbyshire District Council Councillor Michael Stanton was on hand to present awards to the delighted winners.

He was astounded that the pupils from Belmont Primary finished the race in such speed, and were not even out of breath come the finish line.

Councillor Stanton said the races continued to be an event for everyone to enjoy, which brought people together.

He told the Burton Mail: "We have pupils here from Belmont Primary, we have all the mascots and we have people from organisations and companies from throughout the area.

"Billy Brewer put in a great performance, I'm sure Nigel Clough will be impressed with him.

"We hold this event every year on Shrove Tuesday, the traditional day for pancake races, and it'll always brings people down.

"This year it happens to fall when the children are in school, which is a shame, but there are still plenty of people here.

"It's great to see so many businesses and companies and people from the area getting involved."

The importance of fire safety while flipping your pancakes:

Staffordshire fire has urged people celebrating Pancake Day today to be careful in the kitchen, with 60 per cent of blazes caused be accidental blazes at home.

Paul Shaw, of Central Prevent and Protect, said: "Whether you're cooking pancakes with the kids, or preparing a feast for Chinese New Year, make sure you look while you cook.

"It can be easy to get distracted when having a family get together but it’s really important that you don’t leave your cooking unattended."

