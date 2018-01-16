Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital bosses are canvassing public opinion among Burton residents on part of a £50 million revamp which will see a health care village built at the Queen’s Hospital site.

It was announced in October, 2017 that the multi-million pound funding had been earmarked to construct a seven-building structure on the current Outwoods site, just off Belvedere Road at the hospital.

A number of old buildings will be flattened to make way for the new facilities, which should be open by the end of 2019.

The only buildings that will remain will be the dementia centre currently under construction on the site of the Margaret Stanhope Centre, as well as the medical education centre, which is used for hospital teaching purposes.

The new buildings will include an extra care unit, a new nursery and a primary care hub, along with four other buildings designed to get patients into specialised care to free up hospital beds.

On Wednesday, January 17, a drop-in information evening will be held at the medical education centre at Queen’s Hospital, which can be attended by anyone.

Those present will be able to hear more extensive plans about the health village, and have their queries or concerns answered by bosses.

People are being encouraged to simply turn up - no booking or calling ahead is required. The evening will run from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

On the same day, Healthwatch Staffordshire will be greeting the public at its advisory board.

Hosted at the Caribbean Association, in Uxbridge Street, Burton, organisers will seek public opinion on a range of issues, including Healthwatch priorities, key public concerns and community engagement.

The event will run from 10.30am until 1pm, and anybody interested in attending should register their interest beforehand by contacting contactus@ecstaffs.co.uk or by calling 01785 224819.