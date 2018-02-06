Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton pub is tapping into a growing craze by hosting a special night themed around hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

The Alfred Ale House, in Derby Street, is paying homage to the hugely-popular BBC2 drama series on Friday, May 4.

The show featured Winshill's very own Hollywood star Paddy Considine in series three.

Fans are expected to flock to the real ale pub for the Alfred's event - and are being told to dress up as their favourite post-war gangsters.

The night will feature speciality real ales, whiskeys, rums and themed cocktails, as well as musical duo Peaky Blonders.

Landlady Holly Meredith said: "Because the whole Peaky Blinders thing has turned into a phenomenon and people are holding these sort of things everywhere.

"It was a friend of mine who plays in a band suggested it. He plays at various places across the area and said quite a lot of other places were doing this and they were becoming really popular, and no one is Burton is doing it yet.

"There has been a huge amount of interest. We only started advertising it on Wednesday.

"As Peaky Blinders were illegal bookmakers so they were fixing bets on horses. We will be having an old-fashioned horse racing event with a blackboard to place your own bets.

"We will also have a photographer with 1920s props and the Peaky Blonders whose lead singer looks exactly like Grace Shelby, one of the main characters who falls in love with gangster Thomas Shelby."

The show, in its fourth series, is based on the exploits of the Peaky Blinders gang, one of many battling for supremacy in Birmingham after World War One.

Members wore signature outfits - tailored jackets, lapel overcoats, button waistcoats, silk scarfs, bell-bottom trousers, leather boots and the peaked flat caps which gave them their name.

During the 1890s, the slums of Birmingham were overtaken by violent street gangs who, upon the turn of the 20th century, became highly organised with their own hierarchies.

Their violent tendencies accompanied political control and social power.

Tickets for the big night cost £5 and are available from the pub. The event will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, May 4.

Ten facts you didn't know about Peaky Blinders

Compiled by HMV.com

Tommy Shelby is a fictional character, but his rivals Billy Kimber and Darby Sabini were very real

Although the Shelbys are thought to be based on a family of gangsters called the Sheldons, they are entirely fictional, but Tommy's rivals in the show are not. Birmingham-based criminal Billy Kimber was thought to be one of the most powerful gangsters in the UK at the time, running racecourses as a bookie from Yorkshire to London, and is the main inspiration for Cillian Murphy's character. Charles 'Darby' Sabini meanwhile was one of Kimber's rivals, based in London and later in Brighton.

The real Peaky Blinders probably didn't sew razor blades into their caps

It is rumoured that the gang got their name from sewing razors into the peaks of their caps, using them to slash the foreheads of opponents, causing blood to run into their eyes and blind them. However, although the series is set after the First World War, the real-life gang that the Peaky Blinders are based on were operating in the late 19th century at a time when razor blades were only just becoming available in the UK and were expensive luxury items, unattainable for the lower ranks of street gangs.

The actors portraying John Shelby and Michael Gray are real-life brothers

Finn Cole had already landed a part in the show while his younger brother Joe was still finishing his A-levels, but even though Joe couldn't afford the train ticket to the auditions at the time, his brother helped him by filming a video audition at home and handing it to the director. A couple of phone calls and meetings later, Joe had joined his brother on set.

David Bowie was a big fan of the show

The show has earned itself some celebrity fans including rapper Snoop Dogg and the late David Bowie, who reportedly sent Steven Knight and the cast pictures of himself dressed in Peaky Blinder-style clothing.

Most of the show is actually filmed in Liverpool, not Birmingham

Birmingham has changed a lot in the last century and there aren't too many places in the city that look the way they would have done when the Blinders were around, so most of the show is actually shot in Toxteth, Liverpool, while some other scenes are filmed in London. The scenes that were shot in the Birmingham area were mostly filmed at the Black Country Museum, which recreates life in the Midlands during Victorian times.

Two of the show's stars have played enemies of Batman

Both Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy have played villains in Christopher Nolan's Batman films opposite Christian Bale, Murphy as the psychiatrist Dr Jonathan Crane – otherwise known as Scarecrow – with Hardy appearing as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Around 3,000 cigarettes get smoked during each series

Cillian Murphy is a non-smoker, but his character Tommy – along with most of the show's characters – smokes like a chimney. Murphy uses herbal rose cigarettes instead and was told by the prop makers on the show that they get through as many as 3,000 during the course of each series.

Helen McCrory learned the Birmingham accent by watching Ozzy Osbourne

The actress who plays Aunt Polly says that in order to pick up the local accent she watched “endless” videos of the Black Sabbath frontman, who hails from the Aston area of the city.

Tom Hardy once won a competition to become a model on The Big Breakfast

You may know that Hardy, who plays Alfie Solomons in the series, spent some time working as a model before his acting career took off, but that was the result of him winning a competition launched on Channel 4's breakfast show in partnership with modelling agency Models One.

Sam Neill got some help with his accent on the show from Liam Neeson

Neill plays the Belfast-born inspector Chester Campbell and has faced some stick from audiences over the authenticity of his Northern Irish accent, but the New Zealander blames this on Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt, whose advice he sought in trying to perfect the Ulster dialect: "Liam Neeson and Jimmy Nesbitt are both friends from there and they did a little work with me and I’m very grateful for that. They helped enormously so if you don’t like the accent blame them!"