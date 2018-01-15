Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a harsh few weeks of snow and ice - along with the usual rain - there has been another spike in complaints about potholes in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Potholes are a major source of upset among motorists. Some have even reported damage to to their cars due to holes in the road.

Our councils are often out fixing them as they earmark large sums of money to mend them each year, but it seems as fast as they are mended others appear.

After new spending was announced to deal with pothole problems, we asked Burton Mail readers to tell us which they feel are the most notorious potholes in the area - and there was no shortage of suggestions.

The following top 10 list has been compiled from your recommendations, with the most-mentioned pothole featuring at number one.

The Hole load of trouble top 10:

1. Derby Road, Burton, past Arnold Clark, McDonald's, Screwfix and Costa is the top one

Drivers say this one is quite large and long and is difficult to avoid. If traffic is turning right, cars going straight on towards the A38 have no choice but to trundle over this one - very bumpy.

2. Wetmore Road, Burton, near Halfords and the Wetmore Road Surgery

There are at least four deep holes here across one side of the road on the Halfords side. It's pretty impossible to avoid too due to the road always being busy with traffic on the opposite side and the closeness to the kerbs. It's also difficult to spot in the dark - tricky one.

3. Wellington Road, Burton, near Clipper Logistics PLC and Unilever UK and near Morrisons

This is on a busy route into town and it's very deep and seems to be getting bigger in the colder weather. It sits around a variety of grids and is spreading quickly to the width of an entire lane - hard to avoid.

4. A444 Stanton Road, near Violet Way Academy, Stapenhill

Motorists taking their children to school here at the neighbouring Paulet High School say that this blight is around four foot long and has grown rapidly in the past two months. It sits in the centre of the outside lane. Concerned parents say that cars are getting very close to the pavement to avoid other potholes nearby and others have mounted the pavement - impossible to avoid

5. Victoria Crescent, Burton

A large sections of one side of this road are crumbling. There's bits of broken Tarmac surrounding this one and a good old ridge to get over - don't hit this one too hard.

6. Rink Drive, Swadlincote, near Phoenix Pet Foods

Residents say there are several potholes here, with the biggest spots of concern after the speed bumps. They say that potholes have previously been refilled but have now reappeared - you'll need to go carefully here.

7. Near to bridge over the canal on Shobnall Road, Burton

Not the only pothole on this stretch through town. It stretches along the centre of the road for around four foot and is getting deeper because it is now home to a large puddle. It's sure to get worse if it is not repaired - slow right down here.

8. Horninglow Road, Burton, near the National Brewery Centre

There are a vast array of potholes in this area, possible caused by the amount of heavy vehicles which use this route. The worst blight stretches for around six feet in the centre of the carriageway and could easily fit a small car's tyre, and definitely a serious concern for bike tyres - it's bound to cause damage if it continues to spread.

9. Pipeworks roundabout, Swadlincote

This is a busy road for most of the day and a large pothole, which has been growing deeper and longer, has now formed in an unavoidable spot for road users. Leading up to this pothole the centre of the carriageway has also started to deteriorate - grit your teeth over this one.

10. Bretby Lane, Winshill. This dastardly blighter sits in the centre of the road near a junction and could easily fit a whole car tyre. It has grown deeper and deeper over the winter and contains a puddle which is quickly eroding the hole deeper and deeper - definitely one to avoid.

But do you know of a worse pothole?

You might agree with the top 10 and know of a much worse candidate to make it on 'hole load of trouble list'. If this is the case get in touch and let us know where the offending pothole is and just what problems it's been causing. You can leave a comment on this story or Facebook post, message us via Facebook or Twitter, or email us at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk. Start your message with Hole load of trouble.

In the Burton and South Derbyshire area it is down to highways authorities Derbyshire and Staffordshire county councils which are responsible for repairing pothole damage.

But what are our councils doing about it?

In the past year more than 31,000 potholes have been repaired by Staffordshire County Council's highways team.

On average this team will tackle 20,000 potholes a year, the rise in repairs comes as the county council invested a further £5 million into improving Staffordshire's road network - an addition to the already approved £35 million transport schemes.

A county council spokesman said that a combination of traditional gangs repairing potholes, plus use of the three new pothole 'zapping' machines has meant more than 2,500 defects are being repaired on average every month.

County councillor Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport at the authority said tackling the pothole problem in the county was always going to be an issue to its sheer size.

She said: "Good roads are important to communities, but in a county the size of Staffordshire tackling potholes is always going to be a challenge.

"The extra £5 million investment has helped crews tackle more repairs and reduce the backlog.

"Potholes are a symptom of a weakened road surface, so this work coupled with the £35 million investment in road and transport schemes across the county, we can hopefully prevent more potholes from appearing in the future."

A £1.5 million fund to repair potholes in Derbyshire was unveiled in December - with 13,000 holes identified on crumbling roads throughout the county.

The pothole clampdown is part of plans by Derbyshire County Council to fork out £23.5 million on proposals to improve road and transport links in the county.

This breaks down to £16.9 million on roads maintenance, £3.6 million on transport, £1.5 million on fixing highways, and the £1.5 million outlay on potholes.

County council officers said the improvements could prevent casualties from road collisions and have a "long-term social value to the community".

In a report to council cabinet members' officers wrote: "The investment represented by highways and transport capital programmes is a vital part of the county council's work on improving access to essential services, improving connectivity to support the local economy, preventing casualties from road traffic collisions, and reducing the impact of transport on people and the environment.

"The longer term social value of these works are around increased efficiency and productivity of the highway network and, ultimately, stronger economic growth."

How do potholes form?

They are caused by the expansion and contraction of ground water after the water has entered into the ground under the pavement.

If it has a chance to freeze, it will take up more space under the pavement, and the pavement will expand, bend, and crack, which weakens the material pavement.

Then when ice melts, the pavement contracts and leaves gaps or voids in the surface under the pavement, where water can get in and be trapped.

If the water freezes and thaws over and over, the pavement will weaken and continue cracking.

As the weight of cars and trucks pass over the weak spot in the road, pieces of the roadway material weaken, which will cause the material to be displaced or broken down from the weight, creating the pothole.

How to report a problem pothole

Staffordshire: Visit the website here.

Derbyshire: Visit the website here.