A Burton-based support group for carers who help loved ones battling life-changing conditions is going from strength to strength - with its very own recipe of comfort, coffee and cakes.

The carers plus café, which is held at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, every week, is the brainchild of volunteer Rod Gent, who was inspired by a similar scheme he discovered at a Rotary Club conference in Dublin.

After enduring a slow start, Rod decided to expand the reach of the project in the hope of appealing to all carers rather than only carers of dementia sufferers.

Now the group has opened its doors to the Burton Mail - with carers and people they look after talking candidly about what bought them to the carers' café and why it has been "a lifesaver" for some.

Rod, 69, of Alrewas, past president of Burton Rotary Club, said: "We opened in July 2015 as a memory café for those with dementia after I saw a similar scheme while on a Rotary conference.

"My initial idea was to have a café which would be self-supported and open to the public, and allow sufferers of dementia and their carers to come and mix in a friendly environment.

"We teamed up with Summerhouse Bakery which provided us with cakes which we discounted at the café and people seemed to come along and chat and feel much better about what they were going through. But we did find our numbers fluctuated from week to week.

"It was then that I realised that problems as carers are interrelated and because there is a lack of support for carers in general we decided to open up the group to carers of people with other conditions such as Parkinson's disease who otherwise would not have come and benefited from the service.

"In December 2016 we became the carers plus café and in January last year we moved to the Brewhouse; since then it has gone from strength to strength."

As well as offering a safe space for a chat and hot drink, the group also go on various trips throughout the year and welcome guest visits from organisations such as Age UK and CAB.

The service has become a lifeline for Shirley Ball, 62, and her husband Mike, 61, who she has cared for during the past 38 years.

The pair, who have one son, and live in Stapenhill, have been going to the group for the past two and a half years, after discovering the programme with a friend.

Since then the duo has been helped immeasurably by the "big, caring family."

Shirley said: "My friend asked me to give it a try with her and her husband who was in the later stages of dementia. I was struggling to find somewhere for my husband that was safe, with like minds, where no-one would be stopping and staring.

"Mike was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was seven and the year after we got married he became really ill.

"The great thing about this group is there is an awful lot of carers who didn't know or realise they were carers and this raises awareness of just what a carer is.

"I have been married for 39 years and I have cared for my husband for 38 but I just got on with it and didn’t know any different. The last few years though have been very intense and the carers' cafe has really helped me cope.

"About six years ago, three or four things happened which caused Mike to have a breakdown. We found it difficult to get the support he needed but this is the place.

"That is the great thing about this group. It isn't just for dementia carers, it appeals to all."

Shirley, a former clerical worker, said the group had an immediate impact on her and allowed her to confront her role as a carer.

She said: "When people become a carer it is like they are no longer a person. They become lonely and isolated and their lives are no longer about them.

"It is 24/7 and it changes your life. As much as we love nurses they are on shift work and the work never stops for us. Some of the ladies are up four or five times a night looking after their husbands, so this group is a great bit of respite for some and an outlet for others.

"When people first come they are frightened to share their experiences but you see people really blossom. One of the carers came along and said this is the first hot drink she has had in years because she knows the door is locked and secure so she can relax knowing she can leave the person she cares for to his own devices.

"Everybody understands because we are all going through the same thing and we give each other comfort. It is reassuring to know that we are not going through it alone.

"The group shows that there is help available and there are different ways of dealing with our experiences. We can go along and laugh or cry. None of us are super carers, we are just taking each day as it comes."

Shirley said the group is made up of a nice balance of "carers that are just starting that journey and others that are at the end, as well as those who are cared for."

She added: "I think everyone has something different to offer and to gain and we all play an important role in the group and the process. Sadly some people die or go into homes but the carers are still welcome because it is an outlet for a very tough experience.

"I was a very quiet person before but it has given me confidence to go out and promote carers because we are very undervalued and although it doesn’t always feel like it, we do a terrific job and deal with the hand we are dealt the best way we know how."

Mike, who used to work for East Staffordshire Borough Council, said he was glad that he and Sheila had found the group.

He said: "I am cared for so I see a different side to the group but I know the help and support it has given to both me and Shirley. There is a taboo of having someone to care for and you never want to feel like a burden. This group breaks down those barriers and allows people to express their feelings about care, whatever experience they are going through.

"The group is definitely unique and needed: it has really grown in popularity and we get lots of regulars.

"It means we can look forward to the future knowing help is available."

Rod, who is a dad of two, added: "The group is doing really well and we are welcoming good numbers through the doors. We are really happy with how it is going and it seems to be achieving its aim.

"It is an opportunity for those who don’t get out much to get some respite from what can be a very stressful lifestyle. It gives them two-and-a-half-hour breaks, which can do a lot.

"I started the group because I thought there was something missing in the community for carers and I couldn’t have done it without the Rotary.

"We would like to see the other organisations become more dementia-friendly and while it was very slow on the take-off it is definitely snowballing now."

The carers plus café is held at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, every Tuesday from 10am until 12.30pm. Entry is free.