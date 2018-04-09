Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of Burton students were given a fascinating insight into the workplace - with mock interviews staged by a range of well-known organisations from builders to banks.

More than 650 students at Burton and South Derbyshire College got suited and booted before facing employers in mocked-up interviews in a realistic setting. A total of 80 employers took part in the event, including St Modwen Homes, Coors, Hilton at St George's Park and Barclays.

The "You're Hired: Mock Interviews" event gave students the chance to build their confidence with interview scenarios. They also received valuable feedback from employers to help them identify strengths and weaknesses for future employment opportunities.

Some of the employers taking part also had job opportunities within their organisations, giving students the additional chance to make industry contacts and network with businesses about genuine job opportunities.

Andy Rudkin from Burton-based Else Solicitors, one of the guest interviewers at the event, said: "It is important for students to have access to events such as this in order to learn and develop important life and business skills.

"As well as benefiting the students directly and providing them with an opportunity to gain these skills, it also helps to nurture and harness the local students who will then undoubtedly become important members of the business community in the future.

"The college event was a huge success for both the students and local employers in showcasing the future student talent across a wide variety of academic courses."

Danielle Davies from Healthcare at Home, who also held mock interviews with students, said: "The mock interview event was great; it is always nice to be able to support and provide guidance to local students. I'd be more than happy to be involved in any future events."

Craig Goldsmith, employability course leader, said: "The college is committed to preparing students for taking their next steps after college, whether that's applying for university or a job in their chosen industry.

"Taking part in mock interviews with real employers gives students experience of attending job interviews, which will encourage them to be job-ready and give them the confidence to stand out when applying for jobs in the future.

"The event was also a great opportunity for employers to meet the emerging talent we have coming through who will be the next generation of employees in their chosen industries."