Welcome to the our live snow blog where you'll find all the latest information on travel disruption, news and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Rhea Turner on rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk
Reports of accident in Draycott in the Clay
There are currently reports of an ongoing accident on the A515 at B5017 Stubby Lane / Greaves Lane in Draycott in the Clay.
Midland classic buses no longer running at Cappy Hill
Bus company Midland Classic has put out the following notices: Route 21e. Buses are unable to get up Cappy Hill in Church Gresley (Castle Road) Therefore they will divert along Brunel Way and Hearthcote Road.
Route 8H. The roads in Winshill and Newhall are terrible at the moment, buses will therefore be using main roads only and won’t serve Winshill or the estates in Newhall. Hopefully it will rain soon!!
Hearthcote Road by the leisure centre is also really bad. Buses will be using William Nadin way in both directions but still using Brunel Way to get to and from Linton.
Snow stops flights to and from East Midlands Airport
East Midlands Airport has put a stop to flights to and from the site due to snow. Passengers should check the status of their flight before travelling. The runway has been closed.
Crash between car and van on A38
An accident involving a car and a van is causing traffic problems on the A38 with the road partially blocked. The accident took place near Wood End Lane at the Hillards Cross / Fradley Park turn off. There is slow traffic and police are at the scene and awaiting recovery near to Jones Waste Services Ltd.
Poor Jasper the dog is NOT enjoying the snow
Stuart Tallett sent in this photograph of his pooch Jasper during a winter walk
Ambulance staff offer advice for snow
A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service has issued the following advice for how to stay safe in the snow. He said: “There is more white stuff forecast for the West Midlands today and in some areas it is already snowing. If you are out and about this Sunday please take care, wrap up warm to drive in the conditions.”
Yellow weather warning in place across Burton and South Derbyshire
Weather forecasters are urging residents to stay safe in the slippery conditions.
Serious crash on the A50 closes road
A serious accident on the A50 Westbound has resulted in the road being closed. The accident, which happened between A522 ( Uttoxeter / Upper Tean) and A522 ( Uttoxeter / Upper Tean) is causing slow traffic. Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed by the Shell Petrol station to JCB Attachments.