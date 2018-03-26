The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Apprentice star whose TV exploits were viewed by millions will be heading to Uttoxeter for this year's Let's Do Business event.

Michaela Wain, who came third in the 2017 series of the hit BBC business show, is the founder of construction magazine Design and Build UK, an online enterprise with a readership of approximately 150,000.

(Image: Jim Marks)

The Apprentice sees business hopefuls take part in a series of industry-based tasks in a bid to land an investment of cash from top tycoon Sir Alan Sugar.

Chris Plant, director at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: "Staffordshire is spectacularly successful at breeding and encouraging new, small, exciting firms full of dynamism and promise.

"There is no shortage of enterprise in this county but there is a shortage of shouting about it. So full marks to everyone who is planning to exhibit or attend our exhibition.

"Exhibition stands sold out three months prior to the event last year and we have received a huge number of inquiries already. We expect this year's event to surpass the success of 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"We are confident of attracting more than 1,000 visitors - making it the biggest business event in the county again."

(Image: Jim Marks)

Michaela will join a number of businesses at the exhibition on June 28 at Uttoxeter Racecourse.

Sara Williams, CEO of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, added: "Let's Do Business fully emphasised the Chamber's culture of connectivity, bringing together businesses from across the region in a vibrant hub of opportunity.

"It was fantastic to see so many businesses engaging, building new relationships and growing their prospects.

"Staffordshire is home to thousands of thriving businesses and the county is part of the economic engine of growth for the whole of the country.

"This is something we will recognise at our inaugural Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce Business Awards being held later this year. The Let's Do Business exhibition showcases the strength of our business community."

To book a place for the exhibition, visit www.letsdobusinessexpo.co.uk