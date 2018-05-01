The video will start in 8 Cancel

Anybody interested in the world of business is being encourage to go along to the fourth 'Meet the Leaders' event in Burton.

Organised by the Burton Mail and Else Solicitors, this is the fourth in a series of evenings where anybody can hear first-hand from people in power from the Burton and South Derbyshire area.

This time, Shaun Chilton, the chief executive of Burton pharmaceutical experts Clinigen Group and Paul Faulkner, the chief executive officers of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce will be taking to the stage.

Hosted by compere Dave Bryon, it will be a live question and answer session, with the audience able to have their say and ask questions.

This will take place at The Mulberry Restaurant at Burton and South Derbyshire College on Thursday, May 3, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

The first event in November saw more than 70 young professionals turn out to hear from Burton Albion Football Club chairman Ben Robinson and manager Nigel Clough.

This was followed up in January by a session with bosses from Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Magnus Harrison and Paula Gardner.

Finally, in March, it was the turn of Noreen Oliver MBE from the Burton Addiction Centre and Holly Murdoch, of St George's Park, the home of the England football team.

The latest event is free to attend, with tickets available online at elsesolicitors.eventbrite.com.