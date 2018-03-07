Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton could lose its New Look Menswear store as the fashion chain plans a major shake up of its UK shops.

The struggling retailer, which has two stores in Coopers Square shopping centre, has announced it could close as many as 60 stores as it blamed challenging trading conditions for the decision to enter into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The menswear store in Burton, which only opened 18 months ago and has around seven members of staff, is among those at risk of closure as well as the Haymarket store in Leicester and the menswear shop in Nottingham. The women's store in Burton is not at risk.

The voluntary arrangement (CVA) deal will buy more time for the business as it tries to improve performance. As many as 980 New Look workers across the country are at risk of redundancy, reports The Mirror. However, it said all efforts will be made to redeploy employees. New Look is seeking creditor approval for the plan, due on March 21, 2018.

All UK stores will remain open as normal during the period of the proposal and the company's online sales channel will be completely unaffected.

New Look could close 60 stores in bid to save cash, reports suggest

Daniel Butters and Neville Kahn of Deloitte LLP, the business advisory firm, have been appointed as nominees to the CVA.

Alistair McGeorge, of New Look, said: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability.

"We have held constructive discussions with our key landlords and strategic partners and will now seek creditor approval on our CVA proposal. A priority for us is to keep all potentially affected colleagues informed during this difficult time."

Daniel Butters, at Deloitte, said: "The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging, driven by weaker consumer confidence, the implications of Brexit and competition from online channels.

"New Look is an iconic brand on the high street and the CVA will provide a stable platform upon which management's turnaround plan can be delivered.

"It is important to stress that no stores will close on day one, and employees, suppliers and business rates will continue to be paid on time and in full."

The menswear section of New Look in Burton used to be in the main store, also in Coopers Square shopping centre, before it was opened in the new branch almost directly opposite.

The announcement comes after sex toys and lingerie shop Ann Summers closed its doors in the shopping centre for good last month, saying it would be concentrating on its larger outlets.

Fellow clothing retailer H&M is set to move into Coopers Square - next door to Next. It had wanted to go close to H&M, a marketing report revealed, but there was no unit available at the time and instead is eyeing up a unit close to Next.